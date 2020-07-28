Police in Lusaka have arrested Lawyer, Charles Siamutwa in connection with a fraudulent procurement of a consent Judgement pertaining to legal contest over the ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company.

Mr. Siamutwa of Charles Siamutwa Legal Practitioners has been arrested in LUSAKA, together with a Ms. Mulemba Mudenda of the same legal firm.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to ZNBC News.

Mr. Siamutwa allegedly prepared the Consent Judgment and signed the same jointly with a non-legal practitioner Howard Simutumba of Imasiku Law Firm which is nonexistent.

It is alleged that Mr. Siamutwa, occasioned the Consent Judgement, without the knowledge of a Mr. Chanda Katotobwe, who claims to be the rightful owner of Ultimate Insurance Company.

Mr. Siamutwa has been allegedly eluding the police for over two months.

The fraudulent Consent Judgement allegedly procured by Mr. Siamutwa in the Lusaka High Court, relates to the case where three Marshlands Consortium Limited Directors have been charged with forgery and uttering false documents over the ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company.

The three are Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda, and Richard Lubemba.

Mr. Milambo, 48 of Lusaka, Mr. Musonda, 33 of Chongwe and Mr. Lubemba, 31 of Lusaka, are facing 15 counts of forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses, and uttering false documents.

It is alleged that the accused forged documents purporting to show that they had been appointed as Directors at Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

It is further alleged that between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019, the trio, with intent to defraud, forged a Valuation Report or stand 9192/35 situated on Manunga Road, Ndola.

The trio allegedly forged the document by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors, when infact not.

Last week, the Lusaka High Court quashed an application for Judicial Review where the trio wanted to stay proceedings on the legal contest over the ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company.

According to court records, the trio has severally been making stints to stay their matter, before the magistrate court by obtaining Judicial reviews to halt proceedings in the High Courts in Lusaka, Ndola and Livingstone.