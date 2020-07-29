Former PF North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo says he welcomes and respects the decision of the Central Committee to revoke his appointment.

In May this year, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila suspended Mr. Kungo, for corruption allegations committed at Kansenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga District.

In a statement, Mr Kungo says he respects the announcement on Monday by Mr. Mwila that the Central Committee of the ruling Patriotic Front has resolved to revoke his position as Provincial Chairman for North-Western Province.

Mr Kungo says as hard as it is for him, he fully appreciates and understands the wisdom behind the decision of the Central Committee and that he welcomes and respects the decision.

He has thanked President Edgar Lungu and the entire leadership of the party for according him the honor and privilege to serve the Party in his former capacity as Provincial Chairman.

“I will forever remain a loyal and dedicated member of the party and I will always be available to serve and grow the party”, said Mr Kungo.

He said he will use this period to do self-introspection and learn from his past.

“To everyone whom I might have offended in my line of duty, I want to say find it within your hearts to forgive me”, he added.