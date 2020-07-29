THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. Bonny Kapeso is being extremely malicious by dragging the ruling party in a criminal matter involving Eastern Province PF Youth Chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda and wondered how the Police Boss would pledge to start Killing members of the ruling party at will.

Speaking when he addressed the media at PF Provincial Headquarters in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mr. Kamba said Emmanuel Banda who is accused of aggravated Robbery should be dealt with as an individual because he had no blessings from the PF.

According to Mr Kamba, while on UNZA Radio yesterday, Mr. Kapeso accused the ruling party of knowing where Mr. Emmanuel Jay Banda is hiding and said the next time he encounters Ten PF officials in the Police bedroom, maybe only two will survive.

He said the remarks by Mr. Kapeso on UNZA Radio are extremely malicious as they come less than a fortnight after a cordial meeting between the PF provincial leadership in Lusaka and the Police command.

“We strongly feel that Mr. Kapeso is maliciously dragging the PF as a ruling party in the alleged misconduct of individuals who must personally face the law if found wanting rather than dragging the entire party into their misdeeds,” said Mr. Kamba.

“It is not so long ago that we had a meeting with the Police command where we assured them that the PF was NOT above the law or reproach. We assured the Police of utmost respect in the discharge of their duties and that no PF supporter, member or leader was expected to undermine the Police.”

Mr. Kamba reminded the Police Boss that it is in fact their Commander-In-Chief and leader of the Patriotic Front who has instructed the immediate arrest of his Eastern Province Youth Chairman to demonstrate the ruling party’s respect for the rule of law.

“To demonstrate how we respect the law and Police Officers as a Party, President Lungu on Saturday during the Central Committee meeting, directed Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo to make sure that Jay Jay was brought to book. Why should Mr. Kapeso then turn to the PF and its general membership and say we know where Jay Jay is hiding? Such comments are sheer slander and malicious against the PF.”

Meanwhile, PF in Matero Constituency has given its area member of Parliament Hon Lloyd Kaziya UP TO FRIDAY THIS WEEK to exculpate himself for subjecting the name of the party to public ridicule following his altercation with Matero Ward 28 Councillor Annie Chinyanta and unwarranted media statements.

PF Constituency Chairman Chrispin Kabole said the party in Matero has already received an exculpatory letter from Councillor Chinyanta and the Disciplinary Committee will proceed to seat on Saturday, 1st August, 2020.