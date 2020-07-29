9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines

PF Accuse Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso of being Malicious Towards the Ruling Party

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines PF Accuse Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso of being...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. Bonny Kapeso is being extremely malicious by dragging the ruling party in a criminal matter involving Eastern Province PF Youth Chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda and wondered how the Police Boss would pledge to start Killing members of the ruling party at will.

Speaking when he addressed the media at PF Provincial Headquarters in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mr. Kamba said Emmanuel Banda who is accused of aggravated Robbery should be dealt with as an individual because he had no blessings from the PF.

According to Mr Kamba, while on UNZA Radio yesterday, Mr. Kapeso accused the ruling party of knowing where Mr. Emmanuel Jay Banda is hiding and said the next time he encounters Ten PF officials in the Police bedroom, maybe only two will survive.

He said the remarks by Mr. Kapeso on UNZA Radio are extremely malicious as they come less than a fortnight after a cordial meeting between the PF provincial leadership in Lusaka and the Police command.

“We strongly feel that Mr. Kapeso is maliciously dragging the PF as a ruling party in the alleged misconduct of individuals who must personally face the law if found wanting rather than dragging the entire party into their misdeeds,” said Mr. Kamba.

“It is not so long ago that we had a meeting with the Police command where we assured them that the PF was NOT above the law or reproach. We assured the Police of utmost respect in the discharge of their duties and that no PF supporter, member or leader was expected to undermine the Police.”

Mr. Kamba reminded the Police Boss that it is in fact their Commander-In-Chief and leader of the Patriotic Front who has instructed the immediate arrest of his Eastern Province Youth Chairman to demonstrate the ruling party’s respect for the rule of law.

“To demonstrate how we respect the law and Police Officers as a Party, President Lungu on Saturday during the Central Committee meeting, directed Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo to make sure that Jay Jay was brought to book. Why should Mr. Kapeso then turn to the PF and its general membership and say we know where Jay Jay is hiding? Such comments are sheer slander and malicious against the PF.”

Meanwhile, PF in Matero Constituency has given its area member of Parliament Hon Lloyd Kaziya UP TO FRIDAY THIS WEEK to exculpate himself for subjecting the name of the party to public ridicule following his altercation with Matero Ward 28 Councillor Annie Chinyanta and unwarranted media statements.

PF Constituency Chairman Chrispin Kabole said the party in Matero has already received an exculpatory letter from Councillor Chinyanta and the Disciplinary Committee will proceed to seat on Saturday, 1st August, 2020.

Previous articleChef 187 releases highly anticipated ‘Cordinate’ music video

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF Accuse Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso of being Malicious Towards the Ruling Party

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has said that the Deputy Inspector General of Police...
Read more

Chef 187 releases highly anticipated ‘Cordinate’ music video

staff - 2
COORDINATE is a single off Chef 187's album BON APPETITE on which he partners with Nigerian singing sensation Skales as well as DO2dtun aka...
Read more
Health

Ministry of Health PS urges the public not to self prescribe COVID-19 medication as Zambia records 4 more deaths

editor - 5
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded four COVID-19 related deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths associated with the pandemic to 146. And...
Read more
General News

Suspension of Lusaka And Kitwe City Councils Unconstitutional, States Chapter One Foundation

Chief Editor - 9
Chapter One Foundation says the decision by Local Government Minister Charles Banda to suspend Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils is unconstitutional and should be...
Read more
Headlines

Government seeks Chinese investment in Zambia’s wood and wood subsector

editor - 19
Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda has met with Cheng Qiuyan, Director General for Guangdong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office to discuss investment in Zambia’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government seeks Chinese investment in Zambia’s wood and wood subsector

Headlines editor - 19
Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda has met with Cheng Qiuyan, Director General for Guangdong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office to discuss investment in Zambia’s...
Read more

There is No Constitutional Basis to Dethrone Chiefs in Zambia–Mucheleka

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
United Party for National Development-UPND-deputy secretary general for Administration, Patrick Mucheleka says the accusations against the UPND that party president, Hakainde Hichilema intends to...
Read more

Zambia Records the second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Zambia has today recorded 450 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest number since the outbreak with the call by government to have a change...
Read more

Hospitalized Lusambo speaks from his Hospital bed, thanks medics as he recovers from Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
Lusaka Province Minister has sent a passionate message of appreciation to front line health workers treating Covid-19 patients in Zambia. Mr Lusambo is hospitalized...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.