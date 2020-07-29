President Edgar Lungu has fired General Education Minister David Mabumba with immediate effect. President Lungu has since transferred Minister of Water Development Dennis Wanchinga to the Ministry of General Education.
The head of state has also appointed Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda as Minister of Water Development.
The changes are with immediate effect.
The Head of state has since thanked Mr. Mabumba for his service to the country.
On Dr. Chanda’s, appointment the President has congratulated him and wished him God’s blessing.
This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
Truly an example of why I have been propagating for more control and regulation of social media. The former minister is a victim of a childish individual who decided to leak personal content. It appears this was recorded by the said person probably without the consent of the former minister and then leaked. In normal circumstances the person who leaked this should be facing the law. There is no normal man on this planet who has not pleased himself, even as a teenage boy. Every one does it. It just so happens someone leaked this man’s private business. Sad but the president had no choice. I had to advise him to do so. Kz
I personally have no problem with Mabumba’s private misbehaving as it has no direct impact on my life besides the issue being of public interest. One the other hand ECL failed to fire Chilufya who has stolen public funds. Funds which could have made sure there is more medicines & PPEs in our public hospitals. Please fire this Chilufya as well.
Mr. Dishonourable David Mabumba, committed one of the most disgraceful acts to have happened in our country. Firing him was a good decision. But he needs serious counselling too, as a fallen child of God. But we must place this in the larger honest context: This is a portion and reflection of the PF regime. Reckless, corrupt and now confirmed again to be morralless. This will not be the last disagraceful act from PF, we all know. As Zambians, we must not surely live PF in government beyond the next 12 months. This appointment and firing reflects poorly on a clueless immitation of a man ruining and destroying this country. Zambian voters must equally fire Lungu next August and all his party apparatchiks. They are a complete disgrace to this country.
Although I hate PF, there are too many holier than thous in Zambia. Very laughable because some of them even masturbate 5 times a day. The Harvard medical review says that masturbating is healthy and recommend at least 5 times a week. I follow the doctors orders before any moral religious lies. Self s.e.x is safe s.e.x