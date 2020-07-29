President Edgar Lungu has fired General Education Minister David Mabumba with immediate effect. President Lungu has since transferred Minister of Water Development Dennis Wanchinga to the Ministry of General Education.

The head of state has also appointed Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda as Minister of Water Development.

The changes are with immediate effect.

The Head of state has since thanked Mr. Mabumba for his service to the country.

On Dr. Chanda’s, appointment the President has congratulated him and wished him God’s blessing.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.