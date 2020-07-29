United Party for National Development-UPND-deputy secretary general for Administration, Patrick Mucheleka says the accusations against the UPND that party president, Hakainde Hichilema intends to dethrone the Paramount Chief of the Bemba speaking people once in office is baseless and unfounded.

Speaking during a radio programme dubbed “Burning Issue” on 5FM radio this morning, Mucheleka stated that the current Republican Constitution doesn’t provide for the removal of traditional leaders through Government decree.

He said that those who were peddling lies to that effect were ill-informed on the matter and that they wanted to play politics over an issue that was the preserve of the establishment of traditional affairs which were built on systems of succession through lineages.

He reminded the Mwinelubemba that it was not the UPND, but the PF, through Bill Number of 2019, who wanted to meddle in the affairs of traditional leaders in the country, heighten succession wrangles and eventually remove the heirs to the throne for political expediency.

Mucheleka noted that the rumours circulating alleging that Mr Hichilema was a sworn enemy of the party were ill-informed, adding that President Hichilema advocated for the ascendance to the Bemba royal throne following late President Michael Chilufya Sata’s decision to sent 500 heavily armed Paramilitary forces to the Palace to prevent him from ascending to the throne in 2011.

He has since warned the Chitimukulu to desist from taking part in active politics, saying if the Mwinelubemba wanted to join active politics, he should come out from traditional leadership and announce his intent publicly.