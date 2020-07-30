9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Depleted Napsa Stars Set For Friday League Restart

By sports
We are ready, Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi declared on Thursday as they prepare to host Buildcon this Friday despite the 15 players under Covid-19 quarantine.

Napsa return to league action for the first time after the four-month Covid-19 lockdown on July 31 against 13th positioned Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

But the eve of the match has been overshadowed with 15 players testing positive although it is not known how many of them are fringe or first team players due to ethical reasons.

“We are ready for the game tomorrow and we are hoping to continue winning as we started before the lockdown,” Fathi said.

“We always have a second plan, we are not looking for any excuse but looking for a reason to fight and qualify for continental football.”

A top four finish for Napsa this season will see them qualify for continental football for the first time since 1993.

Meanwhile, Napsa’s depleted side heads into the game on the back of a three-match winning run that saw them beat 2019 league runners-up Green Eagles 2-1 away in their last game before the break on March 7 and defending champions Zesco United by the same margin at home in Lusaka on February 23.

Napsa, who beat Buildcon 1-0 away in the first leg on October 30, are currently third on the FAZ Super Division table on 45 points.

A fourth straight league victory this Friday will see Napsa take top spot for 24 hours on 47 points, one point more than leaders Nkana who visit 10th positioned Red Arrows in Lusaka this Saturday.

