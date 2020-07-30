FAZ has postponed the Super Division match between Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers which was supposed to be played on Sunday in Kitwe.

Second placed Forest reportedly have 28 Covid19 positive cases in their camp.

In a circular to clubs issued on Thursday, interim League Manager Brian Mulenga confirmed that Football House has also deferred another Week 26 match between Kansanshi Dynamos and Green Eagles which was to be played in Solwezi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mulenga said FAZ will not entertain requests from clubs to have their matches postponed unless they have less than 15 players available for selection.

“We have received several requests from clubs to suspend or postpone fixtures due to adverse Covid-19 results. We will only entertain these requests if a club has less than 15 players available from the registered pool of players available and decisions will be made on case by case basis on whether matches should be played or not,” Mulenga said.

“We are urging teams to retest players after 10 and 14 days respectively. Teams can only be quarantined and isolated in their entirety if ordered to do so by the Provincial Health Director as per SI 21 and 22 of 2020,” he stated.

The FAZ executive committee was scheduled to meet on Thursday to review the restart of the season.

Meanwhile, Lumwana Radiants have shifted their home venue from Lumwana Grounds to Solwezi’s Independence Stadium.

FAZ Super Division – Week 26

31/07/202

Napsa Stars – Buildcon

01/08/20

Lusaka Dynamos – Zesco United

Red Arrows – Nkana

Lumwana Radiants – Kabwe Warriors

02/08/20

Green Buffaloes – KYSA

Mufulira Wanderers – Nkwazi

Nakambala Leopards – Zanaco

Postponed

Kansanshi Dynamos – Green Eagles

Power Dynamos – Forest Rangers