9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

FAZ Confirms League To Continue But Two Games Postponed

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports FAZ Confirms League To Continue But Two Games Postponed
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ has postponed the Super Division match between Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers which was supposed to be played on Sunday in Kitwe.

Second placed Forest reportedly have 28 Covid19 positive cases in their camp.

In a circular to clubs issued on Thursday, interim League Manager Brian Mulenga confirmed that Football House has also deferred another Week 26 match between Kansanshi Dynamos and Green Eagles which was to be played in Solwezi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mulenga said FAZ will not entertain requests from clubs to have their matches postponed unless they have less than 15 players available for selection.

“We have received several requests from clubs to suspend or postpone fixtures due to adverse Covid-19 results. We will only entertain these requests if a club has less than 15 players available from the registered pool of players available and decisions will be made on case by case basis on whether matches should be played or not,” Mulenga said.

“We are urging teams to retest players after 10 and 14 days respectively. Teams can only be quarantined and isolated in their entirety if ordered to do so by the Provincial Health Director as per SI 21 and 22 of 2020,” he stated.

The FAZ executive committee was scheduled to meet on Thursday to review the restart of the season.

Meanwhile, Lumwana Radiants have shifted their home venue from Lumwana Grounds to Solwezi’s Independence Stadium.

FAZ Super Division – Week 26

31/07/202
Napsa Stars – Buildcon

01/08/20

Lusaka Dynamos – Zesco United

Red Arrows – Nkana

Lumwana Radiants – Kabwe Warriors

02/08/20

Green Buffaloes – KYSA

Mufulira Wanderers – Nkwazi

Nakambala Leopards – Zanaco

Postponed

Kansanshi Dynamos – Green Eagles

Power Dynamos – Forest Rangers

Previous articleDepleted Napsa Stars Set For Friday League Restart

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

FAZ Confirms League To Continue But Two Games Postponed

FAZ has postponed the Super Division match between Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers which was supposed to be played...
Read more
Feature Sports

Depleted Napsa Stars Set For Friday League Restart

sports - 0
We are ready, Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi declared on Thursday as they prepare to host Buildcon this Friday despite the 15 players...
Read more
Health

Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

Chief Editor - 4
Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ Meets To Review Covid Restart

sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that his executive committee will meet on Thursday to review the restart of the season. It hasn’t been...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars in Covid Setback

sports - 0
Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club. Club media officer Gwen Chipasula said fifteen of the positive...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Depleted Napsa Stars Set For Friday League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
We are ready, Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi declared on Thursday as they prepare to host Buildcon this Friday despite the 15 players...
Read more

FAZ Meets To Review Covid Restart

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that his executive committee will meet on Thursday to review the restart of the season. It hasn’t been...
Read more

Napsa Stars in Covid Setback

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club. Club media officer Gwen Chipasula said fifteen of the positive...
Read more

Zanaco Down Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco on Wednesday ended their two-match winless run with a 1-0 away win in Choma at Green Eagles. Striker Roger Kola converted a 35th minute...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.