9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Napsa Stars in Covid Setback

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Napsa Stars in Covid Setback
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club.

Club media officer Gwen Chipasula said fifteen of the positive cases are players and the other four are staff at the club.

Chipasula said the positive cases have all been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Napsa are due to host Buildcon this Friday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka in a league match that is scheduled to be broadcast live by SuperSport.

“Napsa Stars commits to fulfilling its fixtures despite the current circumstances that have compelled the team to make some important adjustments,” Chipasula said.

Napsa are third on the FAZ Super Division table on 45 points, one behind leaders Nkana who are tied on 46 points with second placed Forest Rangers.

Previous articleZanaco Down Green Eagles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Napsa Stars in Covid Setback

Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club. Club media officer Gwen Chipasula...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Down Green Eagles

sports - 0
Zanaco on Wednesday ended their two-match winless run with a 1-0 away win in Choma at Green Eagles. Striker Roger Kola converted a 35th minute...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s July Inflation drops from 15.9% to 15.8 %

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia's July Inflation dropped by 0.1% from 15.9% in June, increasing the the annual inflation rate to 9.7 percent in July 2020 from...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Police says it is investigating Former Education Minister’s Sex Scandal

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police says it is investigating the matter involving the production of a pornographic video that has gone viral, where former General Education...
Read more
Feature Politics

Copperbelt PF thanks President Edgar Lungu for appointing Dr Jonas Chanda

Chief Editor - 2
The Copperbelt PF Provincial Executive Committee has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing its Provincial vice chairperson and Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, Jonas...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Down Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco on Wednesday ended their two-match winless run with a 1-0 away win in Choma at Green Eagles. Striker Roger Kola converted a 35th minute...
Read more

Micho Looking Forward To International Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is looking forward to the projected return of international football during the last two FIFA match windows of 2020. International...
Read more

Ex-Roan United Captain Ben Mwanza Graduates At College in China

Feature Sports sports - 1
Ex-Roan United captain Benny Mwanza says he won’t drift away from football after graduating with a diploma in mechanical engineering from the Baiyin Institute...
Read more

Zanaco Hunt For Elusive Points at Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco wrap-up their four-game backlog on Wednesday with a visit to third placed Green Eagles in Choma. The seven-time champions have failed to make in-roads...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.