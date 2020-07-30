Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club.

Club media officer Gwen Chipasula said fifteen of the positive cases are players and the other four are staff at the club.

Chipasula said the positive cases have all been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Napsa are due to host Buildcon this Friday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka in a league match that is scheduled to be broadcast live by SuperSport.

“Napsa Stars commits to fulfilling its fixtures despite the current circumstances that have compelled the team to make some important adjustments,” Chipasula said.

Napsa are third on the FAZ Super Division table on 45 points, one behind leaders Nkana who are tied on 46 points with second placed Forest Rangers.