9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...
Economy

Bank of Zambia Disburses over One billion Kwacha to Financial Service Providers

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Bank of Zambia Disburses over One billion Kwacha to Financial Service Providers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has so far disbursed over One billion kwacha to Financial Service Providers ( from the Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility of the 10 billion kwacha stimulus package.

This is according to the refinancing facility report availed to ZANIS by BoZ Acting Director for Communications, Nkatya Kabwe.

Mr. Kabwe said the Central Bank approved about 4-billion Kwacha from the applications received, with a total of over 3-point 2 billion to seven commercial banks and 7-hundred and 91 million to nine non-banks.

He stated that this is from 24 applications made by Eleven banks and 13 non-banks who had applied for 4-point 9 billion kwacha.

And in the category of priority sectors identified in the Seventh National Development Plan which include agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and energy sectors and non-priority sectors, Mr Kabwe disclosed that BoZ approved over 4 billion kwacha.

Mr. Kabwe indicated that the disbursed advances are set to benefit about 10 000 customers.

In April, this year, government through the BoZ established a ‘targeted medium-term refinancing facility’ to enable Financial Service Providers to support businesses and households that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main aim of the Facility is to strengthen and enhance financial sector resilience, particularly in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 and its potentially devastating impact on the domestic economy.

Previous articleDEC and BoZ Should Issue a Comprehensive Report on two banned Financial institutions in Southern Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Bank of Zambia Disburses over One billion Kwacha to Financial Service Providers

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has so far disbursed over One billion kwacha to Financial Service Providers ( from...
Read more
Economy

DEC and BoZ Should Issue a Comprehensive Report on two banned Financial institutions in Southern Province

Chief Editor - 0
THE United Party For National Development(UPND) has called on the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to issue a comprehensive...
Read more
Headlines

NDCC Approves Rescoped Programmes in 7NDP amid COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
The National Development Coordinating Committee (NDCC), a grouping of Government and multi-sectoral stakeholders, has supported the re-scoping of the implementation plan of the Seventh...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Get Walkover Win From Forest Rangers Game

sports - 0
Zanaco have been handed a win over Forest Rangers after their July 18 game at Levy Mwanawasa Sadium in Ndola was called off at...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ Confirms League To Continue But Two Games Postponed

sports - 0
FAZ has postponed the Super Division match between Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers which was supposed to be played on Sunday in Kitwe. Second placed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC and BoZ Should Issue a Comprehensive Report on two banned Financial institutions in Southern Province

Economy Chief Editor - 0
THE United Party For National Development(UPND) has called on the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to issue a comprehensive...
Read more

Zambia’s July Inflation drops from 15.9% to 15.8 %

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Zambia's July Inflation dropped by 0.1% from 15.9% in June, increasing the the annual inflation rate to 9.7 percent in July 2020 from...
Read more

Government signs credit agreement with World Bank to finance Girls Education and Womens Empowerment

Economy editor - 7
The Zambian government and the World Bank have signed a credit agreement for additional financing to support the Girls Education and Women’s Empowerment Project. The...
Read more

Zambian and Latvian Chambers of Commerce and Industry agree to enhance economic cooperation

Economy Chief Editor - 8
THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.