Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has threatened to revoke broadcasting licenses for media institutions misinforming the public.
Mr. Malupenga said that his Ministry will not allow unprofessional conduct among the media institutions causing alarm among members of society.
Mr. Malupenga said that the broadcast by Spring TV on Wednesday claiming that former General Education Minister David Mabumba had died is a sign that media ethics among some institutions have decayed.
Speaking in Solwezi when he paid a courtesy call on his North Western Province counterpart Willies Mangimela, Mr. Malupenga challenged media associations to condemn unprofessional conduct among media institutions.
Earlier, LUAPULA Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa announced that he had visited David Mabumba, a day after being removed from position as Minister of General Education following a shameful episode.
Mr Chilangwa that Former Luapula MPs today visited Hon David Mabumba at his home and he was doing fine and that none of the hospital, suicide allegations ever happened.”
“I have equally spoken to him today to just encourage him and that in all things we should thank and praise God
This what we should be doing for each other,” sai Mr.Chilangwa.
Very disgusting behaviour. These are media outlets funded by the upnd. A bunch of propagandists . When IBA closes them they will then cry ati there is no freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is not freedom to tell lies. Can the authorities visit these psychos.
Very disgusting behaviour. These are media outlets funded by the upnd. A bunch of propagandists . When IBA closes them they will then cry ati there is no freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is not freedom to tell lies. Can the authorities visit these psychos.
In more positive news my Russian business partner who the upnd claimed was my girlfriend has just managed to launch a powerful initiative between our country and Russia investors. Details coming soon. We are changing the private sector
Was it the media that turned him into a p0rn star?
Disgusting is when you have thieves as leaders.
On this one i support my young brother KZ, this can happen to all of us , and lets just wish my senior cusin
well and courage out of this sitiuation and let it be a lesson to all of us , and lets mind how we
manage our affairs ,more especially as public officials at all levels of society.
Media ,lets be professional
He is one my humble respected men
I’m not a sexual pervert as such this would never happen to.
Dokowe, looking at your picture,I think it is more to do with the fact that no woman could possibly find you attractive
Dokowe, looking at your picture,I think it is more to do with the fact that no woman could possibly find you attractive. Kz
Dokowe, looking at your picture,I think it is more to do with the fact that no woman could ever possibly find you attractive. Kz
Nachipwa lekeni ukalandapo bambuli imwe