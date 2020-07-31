9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
Claims that former Education Minister had died is a sign of decayed media ethics among some institutions

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has threatened to revoke broadcasting licenses for media institutions misinforming the public.

Mr. Malupenga said that his Ministry will not allow unprofessional conduct among the media institutions causing alarm among members of society.

Mr. Malupenga said that the broadcast by Spring TV on Wednesday claiming that former General Education Minister David Mabumba had died is a sign that media ethics among some institutions have decayed.

Speaking in Solwezi when he paid a courtesy call on his North Western Province counterpart Willies Mangimela, Mr. Malupenga challenged media associations to condemn unprofessional conduct among media institutions.

Earlier, LUAPULA Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa announced that he had visited David Mabumba, a day after being removed from position as Minister of General Education following a shameful episode.

Mr Chilangwa that Former Luapula MPs today visited Hon David Mabumba at his home and he was doing fine and that none of the hospital, suicide allegations ever happened.”

“I have equally spoken to him today to just encourage him and that in all things we should thank and praise God
This what we should be doing for each other,” sai Mr.Chilangwa.

