Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo is tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020 expected in Mwense district of Luapula Province to flag off phase one of the mobile registration exercise.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” program today, Hon. Kampyongo said the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) was intended to increase coverage and reach out to citizens who lived in far-flung areas.

Hon. Kampyongo explained that the 2020 mobile registration exercise would be conducted in a two-phased approach of 40 days each.

“The mobile registration exercise will be done in two phases, and 40 days is for each phase. The first phase, which will commence tomorrow, will run up to the second week of September, the second phase will run from September 1 to the second week of October,” he said.

He explained that, “Phase one will cover Luapula, Northern, North-Western, Copperbelt and Eastern provinces while phase two will cover Western, Southern, Lusaka, Central and Muchinga provinces”.

The Home Affairs Minister said the aspect of recognizing and registering citizens is an important undertaking which should not be limited to elections only.

He urged officers to be patient and maintain the highest level of professionalism when dealing with citizens especially in remote parts of the country.

“To the officers on the ground, be respective to the people you will be interacting with. We know that you will be dealing with different categories of our people in these rural communities, I urge you to be professional and patient. Any officer who will mishandle our people will be removed from the exercise and appropriate action will be taken,”he warned.