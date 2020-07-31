By Bradley Chingobe

Yesterday, my brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19. Fact that I was actively involved during his battle with Corona and also watching his wife break down upon hearing the news was a life-changing experience.

I Am gutted with his death; Left a young wife and little children.

Am angry with the ministry of health; Why should COVID-19 results take more than a week to be released?

He took his COVID test early last week at UTH. That’s the same time he was admitted into CFB. His results to this day have not been released. CFB, despite him exhibiting acute COVID symptoms, could not transfer him to a COVID center coz no center would admit him without results.

When his condition deteriorated on Wednesday, we decided to engage a private person to test him. The private test results were released yesterday at 11 AM. He was positive. CFB transferred him to Levy hospital immediately. He succumbed to covid-19 at around 16hrs.

Today, Friday. Over 9 days after he took his test, a day after his death MOH has not released his results.

What’s the point of testing if you will only know your results 10 days later?

Imagine how many people you might infect whilst wait for your results.

Imagine how easily your condition would deteriorate because you are waiting over 10 days so as to be moved to a COVID-19 center.

Remember, no other hospitals apart from the COVID centers are allowed to treat COVID-19 cases.

I had a chat with him (through a window) on Wednesday. He looked upbeat. Was even sitting on his bed. His Dr told me his hands were tied as he didn’t have the results.

Maybe if his results were released early he would have been transferred earlier & perhaps he wouldn’t have died..