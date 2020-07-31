9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...
Health

My brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19, he could not be treated because of delayed results

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Health My brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19, he could not be treated...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Bradley Chingobe

Yesterday, my brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19. Fact that I was actively involved during his battle with Corona and also watching his wife break down upon hearing the news was a life-changing experience.

I Am gutted with his death; Left a young wife and little children.

Am angry with the ministry of health; Why should COVID-19 results take more than a week to be released?

He took his COVID test early last week at UTH. That’s the same time he was admitted into CFB. His results to this day have not been released. CFB, despite him exhibiting acute COVID symptoms, could not transfer him to a COVID center coz no center would admit him without results.

When his condition deteriorated on Wednesday, we decided to engage a private person to test him. The private test results were released yesterday at 11 AM. He was positive. CFB transferred him to Levy hospital immediately. He succumbed to covid-19 at around 16hrs.

Today, Friday. Over 9 days after he took his test, a day after his death MOH has not released his results.

What’s the point of testing if you will only know your results 10 days later?

Imagine how many people you might infect whilst wait for your results.

Imagine how easily your condition would deteriorate because you are waiting over 10 days so as to be moved to a COVID-19 center.

Remember, no other hospitals apart from the COVID centers are allowed to treat COVID-19 cases.

I had a chat with him (through a window) on Wednesday. He looked upbeat. Was even sitting on his bed. His Dr told me his hands were tied as he didn’t have the results.

Maybe if his results were released early he would have been transferred earlier & perhaps he wouldn’t have died..

Previous articleConvincing Napsa Stars Got Top of The Table

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

My brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19, he could not be treated because of delayed results

By Bradley Chingobe Yesterday, my brother in marriage succumbed to Covid-19. Fact that I was actively involved during his battle...
Read more
Feature Sports

Convincing Napsa Stars Got Top of The Table

sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Friday took a two point lead into the last round of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season following a 2-0 home...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds-Davies Mwila

Chief Editor - 11
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds while...
Read more
General News

Zambian Breweries has commends Zambia Revenue Authority for its fight against smuggling in of alcohol

Chief Editor - 7
Zambian Breweries has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority for its spirited fight against smuggling of alcohol into the country. Company Country Director Jose Moran says...
Read more
Headlines

President Edgar Lungu Fires Zambia National Service Deputy Commandant

Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has terminated the contract of Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant, Major General Alick Kamiji. In his place, President Lungu has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 15
Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in...
Read more

Ministry of Health PS urges the public not to self prescribe COVID-19 medication as Zambia records 4 more deaths

Health editor - 8
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded four COVID-19 related deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths associated with the pandemic to 146. And...
Read more

Malnutrition among Children with Disabilities: Challenges and Opportunities for Zambia

Health editor - 4
Overview Conventional and traditional medicine, therapy, treatments and surgery are the common methods used to alleviate the physical and mental symptoms of illness, disease and...
Read more

COVID-19 is real, please adhere to government guidelines-Zambia’s High Commissioner to UK

Health Chief Editor - 13
LONDON, Saturday, 25th July 2020- Zambian’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lt. Gen. Paul Mihova (Rtd) has appealed to Zambians in the diaspora...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.