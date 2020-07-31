PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds while continuing its efforts to replicate similar results elsewhere.

Mr Mwila says as the PF celebrates the victory in 10 of the 30th July Ward by-elections, PF must ensure that UPND have not closed their eyes.

He has thanked party structures and all members at grassroots level, for their untiring efforts to familiarize our fellow citizens with the PF’s Developmental Agenda. Indeed, your gallant efforts comrades have and are yielding desired fruit!

The Patriotic Front has won ten Wards, eight of these in the heart of the opposition UPND. These recent victories by the PF including those ones in UPND strongholds include some of the following:

Nakanya Ward of Nalikwanda, Western Province; Chabale Ward in Serenje, Central Province; Lobufu Ward in North Western Province; Nyoka Ward in North Western Province; Silumbu Ward in Sesheke, Western Province; Imusho Ward in Sioma, Western Province; and Nangweshi Ward in Sioma, Western Province among others.

STATEMENT BY HON DAVIES MWILA, SECRETARY GENERAL, PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) FOLLOWING LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY-ELECTIONS HELD IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE COUNTRY.

31st July 2020

As you may already be aware, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has won ten (10) Wards, eight (8) of these in the heart of the opposition UPND. These recent victories by the PF including those ones in UPND strongholds include some of the following:

Nakanya Ward of Nalikwanda, Western Province; Chabale Ward in Serenje, Central Province; Lobufu Ward in North Western Province; Nyoka Ward in North Western Province; Silumbu Ward in Sesheke, Western Province; Imusho Ward in Sioma, Western Province; and Nangweshi Ward in Sioma, Western Province among others.

As the PF celebrates these monumental victories, the Party leadership wishes to sincerely thank its structures and all members at grassroots level, for their untiring efforts to familiarize our fellow citizens with the PF’s Developmental Agenda. Indeed, your gallant efforts comrades have and are yielding desired fruit!

As PF, we must therefore begin now, to cement the aforementioned gains in these formerly UPND strongholds, while continuing our efforts to replicate similar results elsewhere.

Elections at Ward level are extremely important because they reflect the real voices and desires of ‘ordinary’ citizens at grassroots level. To our people in Chiengi, your Government hears you! The PF winning one (01) Ward in a UPND stronghold could have been termed as a fluke or ‘stroke of luck’ by some sections of our society. However, the PF taking away eight (08) wards in UPND strongholds cannot be a fluke, it is a pattern. A pattern which reaffirms a self-evident fact that: the opposition, both individually and collectively, cannot unseat the ruling PF. A pattern which confirms that, the wind of change is sweeping across the formerly UPND strongholds. A pattern which reaffirms the fact that, where UPND used to win by landslides at grassroots level, even if they win now, they do so by very small and negligible margins.

This is because, like the Scriptures have said in Isaiah 32:3:

“Then the eyes of those who see will not be blinded, And the ears of those who hear will listen.”

Again, in Luke 24:31;

“Then their eyes were opened and they recognized…”

At grassroots level in UPND strongholds; the eyes of our fellow citizens are not blinded and their ears have listened regarding the visible development being implemented by the PF Government. Our people at grassroots level have opened their eyes and increasingly recognize the Development Agenda being driven by the ruling PF under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

To all Party structures and members everywhere, let us always remember that the Patriotic Front Party is a grassroots movement; a movement of the “people”. Therefore, we must constantly listen to the voices and wishes of our people at grassroots level, while selling the Patriot Front’s Transformative Manifesto.

SIGNED:

Hon Davies Mwila

Secretary General

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters

Zambia