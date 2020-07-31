The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds.

From the results seen so far, the ruling party has won about 8 of the by elections majority of them in UPND strongholds.

The PF has won the Imusho by election in Sesheke with 388 votes beating UPND who polled 384 votes.

In Silumbu ward in also in Sesheke, the PF polled 362 votes followed by UPND with 267 votes while UPPZ was third with 10 votes.

The PF also scooped the Chibale Ward in Serenje with 572 votes beating UPND who had 433 votes while in Lubofu Ward in Kasempa PF scored 305 votes beating UPND who got 204 votes.

The ruling party were also victorious in Litoya Ward in Kabompo getting 68 votes with UPND getting 47 votes.

In Katete Ward in Chienge where NDC claimed massive vote buying, PF won the election with 1,178 votes followed by UPND with 686 votes while NDC came out third with 153 votes.

In Mongu, the PF beat the UPND with 873 votes against 633 to win the election also winning Nangweshi Ward with 967 votes against UPNDs 469 votes.

However, the UPND also retained a number of seats beating the PF in Munyambala ward in Mufumbwe with 339 votes against PFs 292 votes.

The UPND were also victorious in Kabompo ward were they got 1, 256 votes against PFs 596 votes. In Chikenge ward, the UPND got 315 votes while PF lost with 223 votes.

The opposition were further victorious in Limulunga scoring 1,263 votes against UPNDs 1, 014 votes.

In Chavuma Central, the UPND won with 893 votes against PFs 776 votes.