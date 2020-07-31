The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds.
From the results seen so far, the ruling party has won about 8 of the by elections majority of them in UPND strongholds.
The PF has won the Imusho by election in Sesheke with 388 votes beating UPND who polled 384 votes.
In Silumbu ward in also in Sesheke, the PF polled 362 votes followed by UPND with 267 votes while UPPZ was third with 10 votes.
The PF also scooped the Chibale Ward in Serenje with 572 votes beating UPND who had 433 votes while in Lubofu Ward in Kasempa PF scored 305 votes beating UPND who got 204 votes.
The ruling party were also victorious in Litoya Ward in Kabompo getting 68 votes with UPND getting 47 votes.
In Katete Ward in Chienge where NDC claimed massive vote buying, PF won the election with 1,178 votes followed by UPND with 686 votes while NDC came out third with 153 votes.
In Mongu, the PF beat the UPND with 873 votes against 633 to win the election also winning Nangweshi Ward with 967 votes against UPNDs 469 votes.
However, the UPND also retained a number of seats beating the PF in Munyambala ward in Mufumbwe with 339 votes against PFs 292 votes.
The UPND were also victorious in Kabompo ward were they got 1, 256 votes against PFs 596 votes. In Chikenge ward, the UPND got 315 votes while PF lost with 223 votes.
The opposition were further victorious in Limulunga scoring 1,263 votes against UPNDs 1, 014 votes.
In Chavuma Central, the UPND won with 893 votes against PFs 776 votes.
The MMD was winning big time and where is it?
PF was campaigning alone in guise of covid-19 and there is no genuine winning here.
PF must go!
Ok,this still shows that the decision on who wins the 2021 will depend on who gets a landslide majority in urban areas.Urbans constituencies in Lusaka and CB have the highest numbers of voters. The UPND this time around will have more numbers there.This PF inroads in UPND strongholds look marginal and will be eroded by time we go to general elections. By-elections hardly tell the real story,even MMD was winning by-elections before they lost power.UPND has gained urban and youth support base which will undo and exceed PF’s shortlived gains in UPND’s low population strongholds!!
And some diasporans and crazy upnd maniacs are saying ati bally bally…bally kwisa? Stop dreaming and face reality that your party under that tribal under 5 is doomed. We are penetrating your bedrooms deeper. I told you I am not playing this time around. We have a powerful team on the ground. As I have said I will run naked from manda hill to arcades if we lose in 2021. Let hh agree to do same if he loses
Good loss. This means UPND has to be alert & avoid being complacent. Better loose now than in 2021. If hunger is not enough to convince the electorate then UPND has a lot of work to put its case as an alternative govt.