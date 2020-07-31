9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats

By Chief Editor
38 views
4
Feature Politics PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds.

From the results seen so far, the ruling party has won about 8 of the by elections majority of them in UPND strongholds.

The PF has won the Imusho by election in Sesheke with 388 votes beating UPND who polled 384 votes.

In Silumbu ward in also in Sesheke, the PF polled 362 votes followed by UPND with 267 votes while UPPZ was third with 10 votes.

The PF also scooped the Chibale Ward in Serenje with 572 votes beating UPND who had 433 votes while in Lubofu Ward in Kasempa PF scored 305 votes beating UPND who got 204 votes.

The ruling party were also victorious in Litoya Ward in Kabompo getting 68 votes with UPND getting 47 votes.

In Katete Ward in Chienge where NDC claimed massive vote buying, PF won the election with 1,178 votes followed by UPND with 686 votes while NDC came out third with 153 votes.

In Mongu, the PF beat the UPND with 873 votes against 633 to win the election also winning Nangweshi Ward with 967 votes against UPNDs 469 votes.

However, the UPND also retained a number of seats beating the PF in Munyambala ward in Mufumbwe with 339 votes against PFs 292 votes.

The UPND were also victorious in Kabompo ward were they got 1, 256 votes against PFs 596 votes. In Chikenge ward, the UPND got 315 votes while PF lost with 223 votes.

The opposition were further victorious in Limulunga scoring 1,263 votes against UPNDs 1, 014 votes.

In Chavuma Central, the UPND won with 893 votes against PFs 776 votes.

Previous articleWe will Find Serious Local Investors for Mulungushi Textile-HH

4 COMMENTS

  1. The MMD was winning big time and where is it?

    PF was campaigning alone in guise of covid-19 and there is no genuine winning here.

    PF must go!

    3

  2. Ok,this still shows that the decision on who wins the 2021 will depend on who gets a landslide majority in urban areas.Urbans constituencies in Lusaka and CB have the highest numbers of voters. The UPND this time around will have more numbers there.This PF inroads in UPND strongholds look marginal and will be eroded by time we go to general elections. By-elections hardly tell the real story,even MMD was winning by-elections before they lost power.UPND has gained urban and youth support base which will undo and exceed PF’s shortlived gains in UPND’s low population strongholds!!

    1

  3. And some diasporans and crazy upnd maniacs are saying ati bally bally…bally kwisa? Stop dreaming and face reality that your party under that tribal under 5 is doomed. We are penetrating your bedrooms deeper. I told you I am not playing this time around. We have a powerful team on the ground. As I have said I will run naked from manda hill to arcades if we lose in 2021. Let hh agree to do same if he loses

    1

  4. Good loss. This means UPND has to be alert & avoid being complacent. Better loose now than in 2021. If hunger is not enough to convince the electorate then UPND has a lot of work to put its case as an alternative govt.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 4

PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats

The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads...
Read more
General News

We will Find Serious Local Investors for Mulungushi Textile-HH

Chief Editor - 9
The UPND says it will once in Government find serious local investors and possibly partner with foreign plus government injection for Mulungushi Textile and...
Read more
Headlines

The COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Development Grant is Fraudulent-Ministry of Finance

Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Finance has cautioned the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals that have embarked on a scheme to defraud unsuspecting members...
Read more
Economy

Bank of Zambia Disburses over One billion Kwacha to Financial Service Providers

Chief Editor - 0
The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has so far disbursed over One billion kwacha to Financial Service Providers ( from the Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility...
Read more
Economy

DEC and BoZ Should Issue a Comprehensive Report on two banned Financial institutions in Southern Province

Chief Editor - 3
THE United Party For National Development(UPND) has called on the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to issue a comprehensive...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Copperbelt PF thanks President Edgar Lungu for appointing Dr Jonas Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Copperbelt PF Provincial Executive Committee has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing its Provincial vice chairperson and Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, Jonas...
Read more

Prime TV Closure – and the Failure of Advocacy

Feature Politics editor - 20
By Parkie Mbozi PRIME TV, Zambia’s most vibrant and promising private TV stations was closed on 9 April 2020, ostensibly after a public spat...
Read more

Stop Concentrating on 2021 Elections that are not here- Dora Siliya

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
Chief government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has called on various stakeholders to stop concentrating on elections that are not here but focus on the...
Read more

Kanabesa please keep away from politics, UPND Members tells Chief Chitumukulu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 40
By Percy Chanda UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter AKONI KEKALA PAMUSAMBO KATEMENWE There are desperate attempts to poison the good relationship that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.