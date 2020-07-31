9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 31, 2020
President Edgar Lungu Fires Zambia National Service Deputy Commandant

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has terminated the contract of Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant, Major General Alick Kamiji.

In his place, President Lungu has promoted Brigadier General Benson Miti to the rank of Major General and appointed him as ZNS Deputy Commandant.

The President has thanked Maj. General Kamiji for the services he rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The President has wished the new Deputy Commandant God’s blessing and success in his new role.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia has no excuse not to grow enough food for everyone because of the good soils and favorable climatic conditions in some parts of the country.

The Head of State said that it was in this vein that he has in the past instructed the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to establish big farms in Northwestern, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern Provinces.

The President also noted that the country cannot continue boasting of having more water bodies in the region when people have no access to clean drinking water.

The President said that this when he swore in Dr. Jonas Chanda as Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental protection Minister. The President also swore in Benson Miti as Deputy Commandant of the Zambia National Service.

And President Lungu urged Dr. Chanda to ensure people, especially those in rural areas, have access to clean drinking water.

He said Dr. Chanda should use his work experience in Nigeria, Rwanda, Botswana, and Swaziland to protect the environment.

President Lungu also said there is a need to promote the establishment of new infrastructure that will help the government to provide water and sanitary services to the people.

He said Dr. Chanda and other cabinet Ministers are there to serve the interests of the people.

On Major General Benson Miti, President Lungu urged him to be loyal to the Command and ensure he motivates staff in the Zambia National Service.

President Lungu said he is proud of the Zambia National Service’s contribution to food production and the construction of infrastructure.

And speaking in an interview, the new Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister said he will work with other ministers to deliver on what the PF promised the people.

He said since the PF came in office in 2011, Zambia has increased by more than fifty percent people’s access to clean drinking water and sanitation services.

  1. Our hardworking president has come alive this week! We love you ECL.

    Let’s now deal with Mukula, corruption, ambulances, Honeywell, FIC and AG reports, 48 houses, 42×42, the gassers, violence and incompetence!

