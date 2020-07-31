The UPND says it will once in Government find serious local investors and possibly partner with foreign plus government injection for Mulungushi Textile and others like it in order to revive them.

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his Government will create cotton outgrower schemes among the farming community especially for youth and women to supply Mulungushi Textile and others like it.

He said by doing so, his government will encourage Mulungushi Textile and others like it to manufacture a lot of fabric and in turn create employment opportunities for the Zambian people.

Mr Hichilema said colleges and trade schools will be encouraged to train more people in the tailoring industry and support more youths youth and women to set up tailoring workshops and buy the fabric from Mulungushi Textile and others like it.

He has emphasised that uniforms and other linen, for example, security wings, hospital and clinics bedding curtains and many such should be bought by government institutions from these workshops so they can expand more.

He said the UPND in Government will further review the tax regime for imported fabric so as to protect the local industry.

Mr Hichilema says this is just one example of how one sector can create jobs and opportunities for the youth and women.

He said Mulungushi Textile industry in Kabwe and others like it in other parts of the country are key to UPND planned economic recovery that will create jobs after 2021 elections.