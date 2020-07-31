Zambian Breweries has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority for its spirited fight against smuggling of alcohol into the country.

Company Country Director Jose Moran says the brewing company is proud of the revenue collector for championing the war against the illegal movement of alcohol and other goods.

Mr Moran said his Company is delighted that ZRA has taken the bold step of clamping down on this illegal activity.

He said this is not an easy fight, but it is a praiseworthy move.

Mr Moran stressed that smuggling is detrimental to Zambia’s economic development and called for an end to such illegal act.

He said smuggling is not only illegal, but robs the country of the much needed revenue for economic development.

In a Euro Monitor report of 2018, it was revealed that tax revenue losses through the Illicit alcohol market, in Zambia increased from US$50 million in 2014 to US $145 million in 2018, the largest contributing factor being smuggling.

Mr Moran noted that Zambian Breweries stood together with ZRA in condemning smuggling in Zambia.

“Together with ZRA, we strongly denounce smuggling alcohol in and out of our country. Our dream, as the country’s largest brewer, is to see a better world; a smuggling-free Zambia,” he emphasised.

The country director also urged the revenue collection authority to continue fighting the illegal activity for the betterment of the country.

“Our country depends on you for timely revenue collection. Please continue doing what you do best and we shall all win this war against smuggling,” he said.

In the last week of July, 2020, the ZRA fought running battles with suspected smugglers at COMESA market in Lusaka after it intercepted a truck carrying smuggled alcohol.

Earlier in the month, the authority destroyed various illegally imported goods valued at more than K1 million at Chirundu One-Stop-Border-Post.