9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 1, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Nevers Mumba unveils Democracy House

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Feature Politics Nevers Mumba unveils Democracy House
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Hope Movement for Multi party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has unveiled the Refurbished MMD Secretariat in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

The MMD is celebrating 30 years of it’s existence under the theme 30 years of Democracy and Development.

The MMD Secretariat will now be known as Democracy House.

In opening Democracy House, New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba said that the MMD will fight for Democracy in Zambia.

“As the mother of Democracy in Zambia, we shall fight tooth and nail to make sure that this Democracy which we fought for in 1991 is safeguarded”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that the Party decided to name their refurbished Secretariat to Democracy House because the foundation of the party was democracy.

Dr. Mumba then said that Democracy House will host a library and leadership school.

“Lastly but not the least, We would like to inform you that Democracy House will have a Governance and Political Library and will further have a Young Leadership Institute”, Dr. Mumba said.

Previous articleZesco United in D-Day Scenario to Save League Title Defence
Next articleSix-Time Loosing Presidential Candidate HH should resign on Moral Grounds

1 COMMENT

  1. So impressive. Look even RB picture is there.
    Chi Lusambo and Chi Nakachinda are so jealous, they are planning to hire thug Mosho to go and demolish that Democracy House.
    Just be humbled and rejoin the party.

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 5

Six-Time Loosing Presidential Candidate HH should resign on Moral Grounds

By: Marvin Chanda Mberi (Law Scholar) We wish to congratulate the mighty Patriotic Front party which is led by the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Nevers Mumba unveils Democracy House

Chief Editor - 1
New Hope Movement for Multi party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has unveiled the Refurbished MMD Secretariat in Kabulonga, Lusaka. The MMD is...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United in D-Day Scenario to Save League Title Defence

sports - 2
FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United have two games in which to save their title defence after FAZ announced on Friday that the 2019/2020...
Read more
Health

408 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,611 tests recorded in the last 24 hours with 2 Deaths

Chief Editor - 12
Zambia has recorded 408 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,611 tests done in the last 24 hours. This brings the cumulative number of cases to...
Read more
Feature Politics

Home Affairs Minister to flag off flag off phase one of the mobile registration exercise

Chief Editor - 3
Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo is tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020 expected in Mwense district of Luapula Province to flag off phase one...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Home Affairs Minister to flag off flag off phase one of the mobile registration exercise

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo is tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020 expected in Mwense district of Luapula Province to flag off phase one...
Read more

PF must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds while...
Read more

PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds. From the...
Read more

Copperbelt PF thanks President Edgar Lungu for appointing Dr Jonas Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Copperbelt PF Provincial Executive Committee has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing its Provincial vice chairperson and Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, Jonas...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.