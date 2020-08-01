New Hope Movement for Multi party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has unveiled the Refurbished MMD Secretariat in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

The MMD is celebrating 30 years of it’s existence under the theme 30 years of Democracy and Development.

The MMD Secretariat will now be known as Democracy House.

In opening Democracy House, New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba said that the MMD will fight for Democracy in Zambia.

“As the mother of Democracy in Zambia, we shall fight tooth and nail to make sure that this Democracy which we fought for in 1991 is safeguarded”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that the Party decided to name their refurbished Secretariat to Democracy House because the foundation of the party was democracy.

Dr. Mumba then said that Democracy House will host a library and leadership school.

“Lastly but not the least, We would like to inform you that Democracy House will have a Governance and Political Library and will further have a Young Leadership Institute”, Dr. Mumba said.

