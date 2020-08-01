9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 1, 2020
PF has Held More By-Election than UNIP and MMD Combined – Nalumango

“The number of by-elections that we have witnessed as a country during the 9-year rule of the Patriotic Front is equal to the total number of elections held between 1964 and 2011,” says UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango.

Speaking on Revelation TV’s “Delight Morning Live” today, Nalumango says the PF’s insatiable appetite for by-elections stems from its inferior complex and fear for the unknown while trying to comfort itself with some cosmetic popularity.

Mrs Nalumango says the PF in its desperate attempts to cling onto power has subjected the country to high poverty levels which have unfortunately not spared the mostly young civic leaders who have gone for months without pay.

Asked on the UPND’s performance in the just ended 15 local Government by elections, the Party Chairman said the PF used corruption and deception to lure voters into voting for them and desperately hold onto power.

She said the material hand outs that exchanged hands during the campaigns as well as the persistent political violence should be discouraged as it leads to high voter apathy which is a danger to the country’s 29 year old democracy.

She has since called on the Patriotic Front, ECZ and the police to make the political playing field level for all political parties as the country heads towards the 2021 General elections.

On assertions that the UPND planned to dethrone some traditional leaders once in Government, Mrs Nalumango who laughed at the aspersions said such rhetoric was not part of the Party’s Manifesto.

She described such assertions as the work of enemies of democracy bent on interfering in the roles of traditional leadership in the country.

Previous articlePF has Turned the Presidency into an Axis of Criminality

