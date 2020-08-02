9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
General News

BOZ and DEC’s Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit closes in on Comsave and ONO

By Chief Editor
The Bank of Zambia says preliminary investigations into Comsave Credit Union and ONO Savings and Credit Association have revealed that the two institutions were collecting and lending money from members of the public as independent administrators under the disguise of Village Banking.

In the joint statement to ZANIS by BOZ and DEC communications units, it has also been noted that the activities had a semblance of Money Circulation Schemes which are prohibited under the Banking and Financial Services Act.

In consultation with BOZ, The DEC-Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit has exercised its authority under the law to safeguard the interests of the public.

The statement indicated that members of the public who may have been undertaking financial transactions with either Comsave or OSCA will be advised to submit documentary evidence of their respective deposits in the accounts of the two entities.

The Central Bank urged members of the public to know and understand who they are dealing with before engaging in any business or financial transaction.

And the Drug Enforcement Commission appealed to members of the public to remain calm as investigations are still ongoing.

Village Banking is a closed group of self-selected individuals, with clearly defined rules and procedures for saving and borrowing money within the group, as well as sharing the interest earned.

Previous articleNkana Bungle At Arrows To Hand Zesco A Lifeline
Next articleWhat is Zambia’s COVID 19 Strategy Kanshi?

  1. 2 scenario in Zambia:
    – most of them are scams. $1 million per firetruck is a scam. Ba minister show me your d!ck if you want to see mine, is also a scam. Findlay on presidential plane and tours is a scam.
    – CEC, Prime TV, The Post, KCM and other successful business get sabotaged if they are not supporting PF.
    Those 2 companies might just be a successful story being sabotaged.

  2. BOZ where have you been all this time , and useless DEC make sure that the people donot lose money ,
    when you ,ACC and GRZ has covred the owners or thieves behind the 48houses .We are watching
    all this situation and shall see how it goes . Note that the day of reckoning shall soon come for all
    promotying wrong doing

