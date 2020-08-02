9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
Delay in releasing results for Covid-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health has said that the delay in releasing results for COVID-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology, caused by high demand globally.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo however said that the government will work with cooperating partners to remedy the situation.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary also said the government will ensure the rational use of available resources because there is no production in Zambia and Africa for test reagents.

Ms. Mulalelo told Journalists during the routine COVID-19 update in Lusaka today that Zambia has recorded 5 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

She said 4 of the deaths were brought in dead while one of the deaths was a patient at levy Mwanawasa Isolation center.

Ms. Mulalelo said 40 patients are on oxygen support, of which five are in the intensive care unit. The number includes 3 health care workers who were screened in Lusaka. Ms. Mulalelo said Zambia has recorded 119 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said that the non-adherence to anti-COVID-19 measures is fueling the spread of the disease.

Mr. Lusambo has particularly cited the unlawful reopening of some bars and taverns as being among key drivers of the Covid-19. He has appealed for strict observance of masking up and social distancing.

Mr Lusambo who was discharged last week from the Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre said that he has recovered but remains home in isolation.

He told ZNBC News on the telephone that Covid-19 remains a real threat to people’s lives especially those in cities.

Mr Lusambo said the government is doing everything within its powers to fight the disease and urged Lusaka residents to play their party in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

PROFILE FOR THE 119 NEW CASES:

  • 76 cases identified through healthcare facility screening in Lusaka;
  • 23 contacts to known positive cases in Lusaka;
  • 13 individuals identified from routine community screening in Lusaka;
  • 3 healthcare workers screened in Lusaka;
  • 4 BIDS in Lusaka.
