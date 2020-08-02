9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
President Lungu has confidence in Young People-New Education Minister

Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has called on young people in the country to work hard as they position themselves to take up leadership positions.

Dr. Wanchinga says young people have the potential to contribute to the social-economic development of the country through hard work.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mwense District Commissioner Edward Mumbuluma.

Dr. Wanchinga who is also Mambilima Member of Parliament said the gesture by President Edgar Lungu to appoint young people into leadership positions shows that he has confidence in them.

And Mr. Mumbuluma has pledged to work with everyone to foster development in the area.

He said so far, he is in talks with Heads of Departments in the area, to ensure that they don’t work in isolation and work in harmony.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mumbuluma also appealed to Dr. Wanchinga to facilitate the construction of feeder roads in the area especially Katuta road, to ensure the easy movement of goods and services in the area.

Until his appointment Mr. Mumbuluma was Mwense PF District Chairman and he took over from Mr. Geoffrey Chipampata.

Dr. Wanchinga is in his constituency to witness the launch of the issuance of National Registration Cards which starts August 1st, 2020.

