Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says he wants to see a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage Site in effort to increase visits to the site.

Speaking when he visited the Heritage site Mr Chitotela said the Lusenga Plain National Park boundary will be extended to include the Lumangwe Falls so that the two can be sold as one tourism package.

Mr Chitotela said Government will soon start putting up additional basic infrastructure at the Lumangwe falls heritage site in an effort to open up the Northern tourism circuit.

He said already, Zesco has started putting up a pole line so that the site can be connected to the national electricity grid.

Mr Chitotela said President Edgar Lungu has also directed that Kawambwa airstrip be upgraded to bituminous standard so that bigger aircrafts can be able to Land to support the tourism industry.

The Minister said the Lumangwe falls does not experience dry ups thus making it a must visit site for tourists at any given time of the year.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.