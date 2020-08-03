Videos and Audios Updated: August 3, 2020 Crowds disregard COVID-19 Public Health guidelines during commissioning of Flyover bridge By editor August 3, 2020 38 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios Crowds disregard COVID-19 Public Health guidelines during commissioning of Flyover bridge editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleChitotela calls for a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage SiteNext articleWhat is the real opportunity cost of the $13 million Kafue Flyover Bridge? 1 COMMENT Not only the crowds disregard the guidelines, what about this thieving president? Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Columneditor - August 3, 20200What is the real opportunity cost of the $13 million Kafue Flyover Bridge?By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Today is the day the Patriotic Front (PF) regime and President Edgar Lungu will...Read more Videos and Audios Crowds disregard COVID-19 Public Health guidelines during commissioning of Flyover bridge editor - August 3, 2020 1 https://youtu.be/0pgINAt50GY Read more Rural News Chitotela calls for a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage Site Chief Editor - August 3, 2020 1 Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says he wants to see a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage Site in effort... Read more Health Inspections of hospital pharmacies and health facilities in the Central Province to begin Chief Editor - August 3, 2020 3 The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has embarked on robust inspections of hospital pharmacies and health facilities in the Central Province of Zambia as part... Read more General News UN in Zambia shuts down offices after Covid-19 positive cases among staff Chief Editor - August 3, 2020 1 The United Nations in Zambia has announced the temporal closure of all its offices in Lusaka for a period of 14 days effective... Read more More Articles In This Category Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner – Preventing Heart Disease Videos and Audios editor - July 28, 2020 6 https://youtu.be/kPsv68frWlw Read more Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao: How Africa is Disadvantaged by Design Videos and Audios Chief Editor - July 27, 2020 12 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGRze9jyy8c Read more Manifesto Launch By Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party Videos and Audios Chief Editor - June 18, 2020 11 https://youtu.be/dT8nmRzDaZ8 Read more BFlow Details his Visit to State House Videos and Audios Chief Editor - June 9, 2020 42 Read more
Not only the crowds disregard the guidelines, what about this thieving president?