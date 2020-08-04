FOOD is the result of farmers’ hard-work, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

And Dr M’membe has pledged that under the Socialist Party government, agriculture would be the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment.

Dr M’membe said farmers were the backbone of Zambia and that one could not stand straight if their backbone was broken.

His comments are in light of this year’s Farmers’ Day, commemorated on August 3. “The life of a farmer is very tough as he or she works very hard day and night in all seasons for us. Our farmers deserve all our support and respect,” Dr M’membe said, on behalf of the Politburo of Socialist Party.

“Today is August 3, a day celebrated as Farmers’ Day to recognise the services rendered by our farmers to our people.”

He added that it was known by everybody that Zambia was a land of villages and that most of the populations residing in villages were farmers.

He said the Socialist Party dedicated Farmers’ Day to solidarity with farmers.

“And on this day, we salute all those who toil in the soil to feed us. Farmers who have made significant achievements should be honoured on this day,” he said.

“The advent of farming was a crucial turning point in the evolution of humankind. Human society has transformed from that of a hunter-gatherer stage to that of a permanently settled one because of agriculture.”

Dr M’membe said that farmers were the founders of human civilisation.

He said it was for that reason it is said “the ultimate goal of farming was not the growing of crops, but the cultivation and perfection of human beings”.

“Our food is the result of farmers’ hard work. In the earlier days, farmers had to face threats only from nature. However, today apart from nature, they also have to face threats from decisions of treacherous politicians, transnational corporations who are the suppliers and owners of seed, suppliers of fertilisers and contract farming,” Dr M’membe said.

“The welfare of farmers and peasants has to be ensured. Only then can we ensure the comprehensive development of our society. The social service done by our farmers must be given its due.”

Dr M’membe further indicated that the revival of the country’s agricultural sector was one of the three pillars of the Socialist Party programme, in addition to education and health.

He said agricultural prosperity formed the basis for the Socialist Party’s comprehensive development of Zambia.

“It is said that agriculture not only gives riches to a nation but the only riches she can call her own,” said Dr M’membe.