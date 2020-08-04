Feature Lifestyle Mampi releases “Ubepelefye” featuring Bobby East By staff - August 4, 2020 4 21 views Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Zambian celebrated songbird Mampi releases her much anticipated music video captioned “Ubepelefye” which features XYZ Entertainment CEO Bobby East. The song was produced by KB (Killer Beats) with Visuals directed by DJ Lo.
Covid go away. The way I have planned to dance to this song in kafue once bars are open imwe. Ukufwenkula.
I will dance till I lose my shoes , just want to take this moment to thank the developed world for their efforts in trying to find a vaccine. I hear 2 or 3 have been found though awaiting trials. I can’t wait for that day, meanwhile I urge our citizens to comply with covid 19 regulations . We want a Covid19 free Zambia.