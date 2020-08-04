The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has commenced capacity building training for local journalists and those from Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The training seeks to build trust and credibility in news writing for professional journalists.

Anderson Fumulani, a Malawian based facilitator says the programme comes at the backdrop of recommendations in the 2019/ 2020 media baseline report that capacity building trainings be undertaken to rebuild the lost trust in the media by the public.

Mr. Fumulani, a veteran journalist and media trainer said in Ndola today that the training session that will be conducted in Ndola, Lusaka and Chipata will be conducted for a period of five days where journalists will be enlightened on concepts of credible writing.

Ndola becomes the first town to host the training workshop drawing journalists from ten media organisations in the district.

Meanwhile, Journalists have welcomed the move by MISA, describing it as timely, as it will equip them with necessary skills that will enable them to execute their duties in a professional way.

Mulwanda Lupiya, a Zambia Daily Mail reporter said the workshop offers an opportunity for journalists to go back to their basics of journalism which will enhance accurate and credible reporting.