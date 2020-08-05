9.5 C
Bill 10 Advocates in North Western Province say they are being threatened

By Chief Editor
Bill 10 Advocate member Prince Ndoyi has expressed disappointment with the opposition in the North-Western province for issuing threats to the team.

Mr. Ndoyi has charged that despite the threats, the team will continue with the program.

But when contacted North-western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the police have not received any report of threats on Bill 10 Advocates.

Mr. Chushi said police will launch investigations into the matter when it is officially reported.

Bill 10 Advocates have been in the Province for the last one-week sensitizing people on the contents of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

So far, the team has sensitized people in 10 of the 11 districts and are currently in Chavuma.

