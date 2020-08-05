Bill 10 Advocate member Prince Ndoyi has expressed disappointment with the opposition in the North-Western province for issuing threats to the team.
Mr. Ndoyi has charged that despite the threats, the team will continue with the program.
But when contacted North-western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the police have not received any report of threats on Bill 10 Advocates.
Mr. Chushi said police will launch investigations into the matter when it is officially reported.
Bill 10 Advocates have been in the Province for the last one-week sensitizing people on the contents of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.
So far, the team has sensitized people in 10 of the 11 districts and are currently in Chavuma.
The opposition has nothing to offer in Zambian politics. They have not offered any warning about what is wrong with bill 10 apart from saying the mighty PF wants to use it rig the election.
I thought the life span of Bill 10 expired in Parliament. Why is it still the subject?. Knowing the glaring illegalities of this government we won’t be surprised to hear that Bill 10 is back in parley. Five and a half years of scandal after scandal after scandal