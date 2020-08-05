Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has requested the Lusaka Magistrates Court to dismiss his matter if the state is not ready for prosecution.

Dr Chilufya’s lawyers Tutwa Ngulube, Jonas Zimba and Francis Daka made the request after the state asked for an adjournment yesterday as they were not ready to proceed with the trial.

State Prosecutor Daniel Ngwira of the Anti -Corruption Commission (ACC) asked for an adjournment stating that he had already served the defence team with a notice

However, defense lawyer Tutwa Ngulube interjected the application. Mr. Ngulube said the accused must be discharged if the state is not ready to prosecute, the matter.

This is in a matter where Dr Chilufya is charged with four counts of corrupt practices where has pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving US$252,000 and K3,270,000 which he allegedly used to purchase shares and properties in Zambia and Dubai.

In count one, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka, possessed US$200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Service Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected yo be proceeds of crime.

Count two alleges that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 at Lusaka possessed K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in count three that Dr Chilufya on an unknown date but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019 possessed K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situate in the Mansa district of Luapula Property, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the fourth and last count, allegations are that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 32, 2017 at Lusaka possessed US$52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.