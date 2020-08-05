The government has dispelled reports that Integrity Committees that have been formed in government departments and other line agencies are for witch-hunting.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says Integrity Committees are government programs aimed at fostering a corrupt-free environment in the public service.

Mr Malupenga clarified that the committees are not extensions of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) but mechanisms to promote proactive, preventive and pre-emptive interventions that promote integrity for effective delivery of services to the people.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking today, when he officiated at an Integrity Committee Workshop for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Service attended by officers from the ACC in Lusaka.