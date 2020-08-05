9.5 C
Ten PF MPs get K20 000 each to empower the vulnerable in their constituencies

Ten PF Members of Parliament have received Empowerment funds of 20 thousand Kwacha each to empower the vulnerable in their constituencies, regardless of political affiliation.

PF National Women Chairperson Jean Kapata says the party has used Two Hundred Thousand kwacha from what was raised during a fundraising event.

The Members of Parliament who have received the empowerment funds have pledged to support ongoing programs in sectors such as Agriculture.

Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa says she has Agriculture projects run by Youths, women and other groups which need funding.

Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri who is also the Gender Minister explained that she will put Marketers in groups to benefit from the funds because most of them have been affected by COVID 19.

And Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga who is also Community Development Minister says the funds will go towards various projects of empowerment that are been worked on in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Nyimba Member of Parliament Olipa Phiri says she is grateful that the people of Nyimba will be empowerment through the fund from the party.

Previous articleBill 10 Advocates in North Western Province say they are being threatened

  1. The Zambian electorate and the MPs they elect do not understand the role of MPs.The primary role of MPs is to legislate and represent tthe interests of their constituents in parliaments in so far as crafting new laws is concerned. It is is not the role of the MP to drive social economic development and agenda and projects as is currently purported. This put undue pressue and unrealistic expectations of MPs beyond their legal mandante and infact leads to abuse and politics of patronage.

