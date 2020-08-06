9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 6, 2020
General News

I have now been Certified Covid-19 Negative-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
By Bowman Lusambo

After weeks of anguish, sickness and pain, I am delighted to announce that I have now been certified Covid-19 negative. The latest round of tests conducted this morning have confirmed that there is no presence of Covid-19 virus in my body and as such i no longer pose any transmission risks to anyone who might come into with me.

I wish to heartily thank the Almighty God for saving my life and the hardworking staff at the Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre for their professionalism and dedication to duty. Whilst admitted, I came to learn that we have some of our health workers who have been in quarantine working at the Isolation Centre for over five months without breaking off to see their relatives and friends, now that is an excellent dedication to duty.

Let me also sincerely thank Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Dr Alex Makupe from UTH for their personal interest in my case.

I also wish to thank my family, particularly my wife Nancy Manase for the support and care rendered during this very difficult period.

Colleagues, Covid is real and it kills. Let us do our best to protect ourselves, our families and friends of catching this deadly virus.

I am now looking forward to resuming my full duties soon as I seek to serve the Zambian people.

By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

