Kitwe United Make Top Flight Return

Kitwe United needed the final day of the FAZ National Division 1 season to join Indeni, Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles on the promotion roster to the Super Division.

The Buchi Boys secured promotion back to the top league on Thursday afternoon following an away 1-1 draw at Prison Leopards in Kabwe.

Kitwe rallied at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium to snatch a point that earned them the last of the four promotion spots in this division.

Clarence Musonda’s 40th minute goal cancelled Prison’s opener scored by Omari Kipuku 11 minutes earlier as Kitwe went on to finish the season with 51 points from 27 matches played.

Prison finished second on the table after amassing 54 points, one point behind champions Indeni.

Indeni won the National Division 1 campaign with 55 points after thumping Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 thanks to Graven Chitalu’s brace at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Young Green Eagles won promotion with 53 points as they finished third despite losing their last game of the season to Gomes by 1-0 in Ndola.

Gomes missed out on promotion by one point as they finished fifth on 50 points.

