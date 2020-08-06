In his continued inspection of MMD structures, Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has visited selected structures in Northern Province.

His visit started with a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu. The Mwine Lubemba hosted Dr Mumba and his entourage in an hour long meeting, in which they discussed cross cutting issues including future developmental projects for the region.

The New Hope MMD President was accompanied by the National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika, the Chairman for Elections Mr Tobias Maliti, the Chairman for Arts and Culture Rev Ntalasha, the Chairman for Mines Hon Steven Mukuka and the Provincial leaders.

Dr Mumba and his delegation offered their condolences on the demise of Lukashya Member of Parliament Hon Munkonge.

The delegation later held meetings with the Lukashya and Kasama Central Constituency officials, Kasama District and Provincial Committees who overwhelmingly elected to contest the upcoming Lukashya by- election.

Dr Mumba was delighted to note that Northern Province was without a doubt, enthusiastically MMD. After the inspection of the structures, it was clear that the leadership challenges of the past three years had only helped to strengthen the resolve of the Party.

The Provincial Chairman for Northern Province, Mr Chibeka was delighted to host Dr Mumba and his delegation in the province. He congratulated Dr Mumba for putting up a resilient fight to defend democracy which was threatened by the now-disbanded faction which had wanted to usurp power undemocratically.

He informed the MMD President that the members who where misled by that disbanded faction had returned to the party and were ready to vote for the New Hope MMD and ensure Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba is ushered into State House next year.

The Provincial Chairman underscored the Party’s readiness to participate in the forthcoming by election in Lukashya Constituency.