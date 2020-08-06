North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has warned people disturbing peace during the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) that they will be prosecuted.

Mr. Chushi says Police have intensified patrols in areas where Mobile registration centres are located, following reports of disturbances by some organisations.

He says some people want to disturb the exercise for unknown reasons, adding that Police will not allow such lawlessness to prevail in the Province.

Meanwhile, North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has warned politicians against politicising the ongoing mobile issuance of NRCs in the province.

And Mr. Mangimela has directed officers at registration centres across the province not to issue NRCs to anyone putting on political regalia.

He says the exercise is a government undertaking and should not be aligned with any Political Party.