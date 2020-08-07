9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 7, 2020
COVID-19 must not derail my Government’s development agenda, President Lungu tells Provincial Ministers

President Edgar Lungu yesterday received regional cluster reports from provincial ministers and directed them not to relent as they strive to improve the welfare of the people.

Addressing the ministers, the President did not mince words about his desire to see development in all regions of the country. President Lungu said COVID-19 must not derail his Government’s development agenda and urged his ministers not to take their feet off the pedal.

The President told his ministers, “You all know that, as Government, we are more than ever before called upon to improve the welfare of our people and to ensure equitable development across the 10 regions of our country.”

President Lungu added that the global emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has exerted pressure on Government to unprecedented levels.

The President said social and economic needs “of our people have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.”

The President urged all Ministries, Government Departments, and Agencies to ensure they enforce measures put in place to safeguard people’s health and lives.

He told the ministers that he expects them to use innovative approaches to continue to attract investment into their provinces.

“As this is one way of safeguarding livelihoods, providing employment opportunities and ensuring continuity in economic activities which are a bedrock of national survival,” the President said.

Also in the meeting were Finance Minister Dr Bwa/ya Ng’andu, Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga and Permanent Secretaries.

The provincial ministers were Mr Nathaniel Mubukwanu (North-Western, Chair of the Cluster), Mr Japhen Mwakalombe (Copperbe/t), Dr Edify Hamukale (Southern Province), Mr Lazarous Chungu (Northern), Mr Makebi Zulu (Eastern), Mr Richard Kapita (Western), and Mr Sydney Mushanga (Central) . Luapula, M uchinga, and Lusaka Provinces were respresented by Permanent Secretaries Charles M ushota, Joyce Nsamba, and Elias Kamanga, respectively.

They all presented progress reports on projects and programmes in their provinces.

