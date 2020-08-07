Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says the water contamination in Mtendere Township has been caused by the bursting of two water pipes underground causing faecal matter to mix with the commodity.

Mr Sampa said it was established during a site visit he undertook with the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company that one or two water pipes have busted underground and mixing with faecal matter as evidenced by the foul smell of the water.

Mr Sampa said he also inspected the reported water contamination at Chainama golf club.

He said the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company has since sent their 10,000 litres Water Bowser to the area so that residents can draw clean Water for their domestic usage.

He said he had a phone conversation with Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata who assured him that underground pipes in the affected area will be repaired as soon as possible.

He reiterated his call on residents in the affected areas to avoid tap water for and draw from the bowser until repairs are completed.

The Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company recently advised Mtendere residents to avoid tap water after they received water contamination reports from the area.