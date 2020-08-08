9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Health

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise as 416 new cases are recorded

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 416 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3 facility deaths and 6 discharges.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has also announced that 79 COVID-19 patients are in admission with 26 on oxygen while 6 are in a critical condition.

Dr. Chilufya says there is a need for all to execute the multi-sectoral action to stop the spread of COVID-19 through adherence to the public health guidelines.

Speaking during the daily COVID -19 update today, Dr. Chilufya said if all adhere to the guidelines the country will defeat the COVID-19.

He has also encouraged the public to access health facilities when they observe symptoms of Covid-19 stating that this will help in treating the disease.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will soon start paying incentives to frontline staff involved in the COVID-19 fight.

Dr. Chilufya says modalities for the package have been concluded and the ministry will soon roll out the payment arrangement to all frontline staff in the health sector.

Dr. Chilufya said this when he addressed frontline staff at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital where he went to encourage and render support for their continued response in the COVID-19 fight.

He said the over 92 thousand tests that have been conducted since the country recorded its COVID-19 cases are a testimony of the hard work by health workers.

Dr Chilufya said President Edgar Lungu appreciates the efforts by frontline staff in halting the spread of the virus.

He further said that his ministry will ensure that all frontline workers in the health sector have personnel protective equipment and will further build capacity for them to use their Personal Protective Equipment -PPE -correctly.

