Jacob Banda Laments Zesco’s CAF Qualification Flop

By sports
Captain Jacob Banda is lamenting Zesco United’s failure to qualify for CAF club competitions after finishing fifth in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Defending champions Zesco on Thursday made their worst-ever finish since 2012 at number five on 47 points and missed out on continental football for the first time since 2013.

Zesco needed a win against Red Arrows at home on Thursday to qualify for continental football but only managed to force a 1-1 draw after coming from behind.

“It is a very very disappointment thing as a team and as an individual. It is my second time not to play CAF since I joined Zesco United,” said goalkeeper Banda.

“But that is how football is; we have to look forward to next season and fight harder to play continental football. We have disappointed the fans for not bringing continental football at Levy Mwanawasa this season. I promise the fans that that we will do better next season,” he said.

Banda also commented on the impact of Covid-19 on the league campaign.

“We have been disturbed by this decision but this issue of Covid-19 is beyond FAZ’s control,” he said.

The 18-team league is ending prematurely at Week 27.

Previous articleNo Retirement Decision Yet From Chamanga

