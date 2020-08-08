OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament, Mirriam Choonya has commended President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government for taking Development to her Constituency.

Speaking when she attended the Commissioning and Hand over of 40 modern housing units for the men and women in the Zambia Police Service in Kafue district on Friday August 7, Hon Choonya said Development does not go where it is not lobbied for.

Hon Choonya jubilantly narrated how accommodating the Ministry of Home Affairs was when she lobbied them to consider constructing New Housing Units for the police in her constituency

“Hon Minister allow me to commend you and your government for improving the housing standards for our men and women in uniform in Kafue, and we can all appreciate the fact that the 40 houses will not be able to accommodate all our officers hence the need for me as area MP to lobby for more of these houses” Hon Choonya said.

She said that due to the PF government’s commitment to uplifting the living standards of the men and women in uniform, the officers in Kafue will be coming from deserving homes befitting the work they do.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has applauded the UPND Kafue Member of Parliament for attending the commissioning and hand over ceremony in Kafue having being instrumental in the achievement of the project.

Hon Kampyongo said President Edgar Lungu and his government are committed to ensuring that the men and women in uniform under the Ministry of Affairs get to have access to descent accommodation

The Minister said the Head of State and all his cabinet Minister are willing to work with all well-meaning Zambians regardless of their political affiliations to build a better Zambia.