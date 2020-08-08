OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament, Mirriam Choonya has commended President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government for taking Development to her Constituency.
Speaking when she attended the Commissioning and Hand over of 40 modern housing units for the men and women in the Zambia Police Service in Kafue district on Friday August 7, Hon Choonya said Development does not go where it is not lobbied for.
Hon Choonya jubilantly narrated how accommodating the Ministry of Home Affairs was when she lobbied them to consider constructing New Housing Units for the police in her constituency
“Hon Minister allow me to commend you and your government for improving the housing standards for our men and women in uniform in Kafue, and we can all appreciate the fact that the 40 houses will not be able to accommodate all our officers hence the need for me as area MP to lobby for more of these houses” Hon Choonya said.
She said that due to the PF government’s commitment to uplifting the living standards of the men and women in uniform, the officers in Kafue will be coming from deserving homes befitting the work they do.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has applauded the UPND Kafue Member of Parliament for attending the commissioning and hand over ceremony in Kafue having being instrumental in the achievement of the project.
Hon Kampyongo said President Edgar Lungu and his government are committed to ensuring that the men and women in uniform under the Ministry of Affairs get to have access to descent accommodation
The Minister said the Head of State and all his cabinet Minister are willing to work with all well-meaning Zambians regardless of their political affiliations to build a better Zambia.
Miriam should be happy with the People for voting her in office. The money for project are Taxes from the People , not from the Party in office! The President is only an employee who is paid a salary by the People’s Government!
She’s going to thrown out of the cult!!
But remember, MPs are part a part of Government , the Legislature. By attending the function , she is performing her duty , for which the People of Zambia are paying her a salary and allowances!
Look how upset the tribal goats are from comments above. These guys are filled with hate. You will get heart attacks ba kolokombwe imwe
Mirriam Choonya is doing wht is supposed to hv been an ordinary thing had Zambia been a normal country. The fact that it is being seen as abnormal and therefore newsworthy means Zambia is not a properly-run country and PF want to keep it that way.
Congratulations! Never mind about being thrown out.They won’t even do it.These bye elections results awe mwandini.That’s becoming of age of Him Choonya.Don’t be a puppet on the string!!
It’s not only Choonya, even Gary and Mweetwa all have been impressive with Kampyongo. Kampyongo will bounce back in UPND government.
Let’s be honest and praise were it is due.
Steve has been a successful story in 2020, I don’t know any other PF minister doing good. Give us 2 names.
An expression of hatred and jealous by the tambas- arm chair critics who only see their failures in other people! Surely don’t see the development which has taken place with nine years which unip failed to do in 27 years under a very sound economy the UK left in 1964!I was there bwana and I saw how the economy of Zambia started nosediving as early as 1966/67.Let us be objective in our criticism, not simply saying bill 10 is bad without being specific!
The Party and its government (PIG) one party state mentality of KK’s days. You always had to attribute everything to the PIG. Why can’t things be according to a popular planned programme where the community/beneficiaries/ interested parties/ stakeholders were part of the project scoping & implementation!!!
Inflation now 16%,MMD 6%
Exchange rate 18 kwacha MMD K5
Reserves now 1 month MMD 8 months cover
Borehole tax now MMD zero tax
Mealie meal now above K150 MMD K30
MMD times good, even without new police houses
Was that lungus personal money that was used ???
Next ni suspension aba ba honorable otherwise all the other scared UPND MPs bazasila manta.
Mukashana, you are on your way out of the regional party, bushe balafwaya ukumfwefyo? wapya Kachema akakume fikoti. All you should be saying is that “Edgar has failed the country and the people of Southern province” then you will be in good books. We have been advising the “Captain” of your party to be objective and not just enter into negative mode. Negative energy will not take his tribal party anywhere. Our nation is greater than his perceived empire” Anderson would have done things differently by building a political party with a national character.