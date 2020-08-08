By Sikaile C Sikaile
The year 2021 will be a do or die for Zambia. This is a year that will determine what type of a nation Zambia will be in the next fifty years to come.
We all have a huge responsibility as citizens of this country. It is either we let go of our country and all its resources by allowing the UPND government of thieves and oppressors come in with destruction.
It is in black and white that should the people of Zambia allow HH and UPND government or anyone affiliated to UPND to lead this country in 2021 by any means, then, that will mark the end of Zambia.
Next years elections are not only about voting but vote protection as well. Everyone should remain alert, and protect their votes from UPND power hungry hyenas.
To all the youths, I have seen a lot of youth movements in the last few months emerging. However, I have a concern about these youth movements stance of none partisan.
My dear fellow disgruntled youths, you can’t claim to be neutral, No! Be open and support PF.
So, what I want to encourage youth movements is that you know what is good for Zambia therefore, it is not a crime if you stand up and support President Edgar Lungu and not the opposition leaders like Hakainde Hichilema, Nevers Mumba, Chishimba Kambwili, Saviour Chishimba, Charles Milupi and many others. This also applies to various stakeholders such as civil society organizations, NGO’s, the church and many others.
My message to HH, Kambwili, Nevers Mumba, Mmembe, Milupi, Kasanda, Saviour Chishimba, Sean Tembo and many other opposition leaders is that just give up, you will not make it. All PF needs is the support of all of us the majority Zambians, who this wicked UPND regime will be mistreating if we make a mistake. Work as a team as ruling party leaders, put your personal interest aside and think about the nation first by supporting one candidate in Edgar Lungu so that we voters can rightly prepare our minds for a landslide victory against the opposition.
We can’t afford even for a day for that other one, HH can be a disgrace to Presidency who can kill and sit on our constitution without shame just to come and prolong his stay in office in case this HH wins.
Youths should not be scared to be affiliated to those who mean well like Edgar Lungu. Even in church, the pastor will tell you to choose either God or the devil, there is nothing like the pastor, I’m going to be neutral with my Christian life, half God and half devil, never at all. Choose Lungu today.
Every citizen should pick their battle rightly and stop hiding in none partisan cowardice approach.
Zambians will kick out PF because they are normal, had they been abnormal they would allow PF to continue with this thuggery
It’s good that you have drawn a line and no longer want to hide behind non partisan, am a UPND supporter and I don’t give a hoot if you don’t like that bro, Zambia is big for us all to live in, support yours I will support mine.PERIOD !
What I hate most is this decadency of naked insults and name calling that has come into Zambian politics. Why should I respect a person who calls another man as a hyena? Such uncouth language means you don’t have the qualities of good leadership.
@Sikaile, you’re an id!ot devoid of substance, and only your fellow id!otic thugs like KZ will affiliate themselves with your sh!t.
Key statement: “…It is either we let go of our country and all its resources by allowing the UPND government of thieves and oppressors come in with destruction…”
Spot on Sikaile.
Is sikaile a person of sound character and honesty? Dare I go further, a normal person?
Name calling and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption was hatched by upAndOWN !This is meant to protect itself from being exposed as the most tribalistic and fraudulent cohorts! What type a party which has never talked positive developments going on in the country since PF took over.Even diehard unipists have seen how reckless they for 27 years they were in power instead of developing the country they concentrated on eating and eating what they never produced! Indeed Zambians the opposition is not up to good
He is being sarcastic, dark comedy. He means the opposite.
I haven’t read the article in full because it isn’t worth it. How do you end your article as a Christian after calling others as hyenas? First of all the people in UPND and other opposition Parties are Zambians and they’ve every right to do what they’re doing. My appeal is that let’s moderate our language, these are just politics. People who called Sata names today are enjoying the fruits of his toils. There’s life after politics. Next time I meet KZ I’ll buy him a drink but Freedom Sikazwe already had his when we used to hassle together at Oxford Station in Kitwe. Our friend has forgotten us because he now drinks and jogs with the President, anyway that’s life. So KZ I owe you a drink whether you come with a pistol or not. I’m in Lusaka today
This sound like a PF cadre ranting. He is very dull who ever he is and needs a mental check up, because if we continue with the PF China will demand that the Copperbelt is carved out and given to China as condition for debt forgiveness.
This article has not been written Sikaile Sikaile.
Bayupndead ni ba suntwe. The sodomite corrupt power hungry suntwes.
In the bush it sounds like, ” Animals, protect your kills from hungry huntless hyenas.”
But it is true, these upndead suntwes a the most corrupt individuals in politics.
But Zambians are smart. They have looked through these hopeless suntwes.
Ayatollah I am visiting my farm today to inspect work. Where do you normally have a drink from
LT editor please, don’t be childish. This website is for grown men, leave this street kids stories to those websites which start with “Zambian”; watchdog, observer, eye…
Another hungry,booty licking embecile who believes that demeaning the Zambian opposition will earn him some pittance financially from Edgar Lungu & his gang of thieves.
Scum of the earth, go rot & let your body remain bare bare, to be eaten by insects…you are a disgrace to humanity
The future of this country can’t be inspiring with dull and myopic youths like Sikaile the author of this article. Anyone who is blind to such widespread poverty, unemployment and hopelessness in the country is devoid of leadership qualities and a worthless citizen.
Are you alright?
Isn’t this resembling the young journalist who put the late President MCS (may his soul rest in peace) through hell on the back of MMD campaign against the old man?
Did that stop MCS from being elected Republican President? No. He became President, we celebrated, his Presidency began to produce fruit. Sadly, he was robbed from us.
We had hope when ECL began to reign, even though we were happy for the madala Guy Scott to be President.
Sadly, the turn of events with our PF has been catastrophic to the extent that PF are not willing to recover from, instead, they have chosen to use brutality to keep themselves going.
All a senior Zambian citizen can say is remember UNIP and how Zambia rejected them at the height of their hegemony. Nasiyila pamene apa.