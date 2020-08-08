By Sikaile C Sikaile

The year 2021 will be a do or die for Zambia. This is a year that will determine what type of a nation Zambia will be in the next fifty years to come.

We all have a huge responsibility as citizens of this country. It is either we let go of our country and all its resources by allowing the UPND government of thieves and oppressors come in with destruction.

It is in black and white that should the people of Zambia allow HH and UPND government or anyone affiliated to UPND to lead this country in 2021 by any means, then, that will mark the end of Zambia.

Next years elections are not only about voting but vote protection as well. Everyone should remain alert, and protect their votes from UPND power hungry hyenas.

To all the youths, I have seen a lot of youth movements in the last few months emerging. However, I have a concern about these youth movements stance of none partisan.

My dear fellow disgruntled youths, you can’t claim to be neutral, No! Be open and support PF.

So, what I want to encourage youth movements is that you know what is good for Zambia therefore, it is not a crime if you stand up and support President Edgar Lungu and not the opposition leaders like Hakainde Hichilema, Nevers Mumba, Chishimba Kambwili, Saviour Chishimba, Charles Milupi and many others. This also applies to various stakeholders such as civil society organizations, NGO’s, the church and many others.

My message to HH, Kambwili, Nevers Mumba, Mmembe, Milupi, Kasanda, Saviour Chishimba, Sean Tembo and many other opposition leaders is that just give up, you will not make it. All PF needs is the support of all of us the majority Zambians, who this wicked UPND regime will be mistreating if we make a mistake. Work as a team as ruling party leaders, put your personal interest aside and think about the nation first by supporting one candidate in Edgar Lungu so that we voters can rightly prepare our minds for a landslide victory against the opposition.

We can’t afford even for a day for that other one, HH can be a disgrace to Presidency who can kill and sit on our constitution without shame just to come and prolong his stay in office in case this HH wins.

Youths should not be scared to be affiliated to those who mean well like Edgar Lungu. Even in church, the pastor will tell you to choose either God or the devil, there is nothing like the pastor, I’m going to be neutral with my Christian life, half God and half devil, never at all. Choose Lungu today.

Every citizen should pick their battle rightly and stop hiding in none partisan cowardice approach.