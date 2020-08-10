The ZCCM-IH has denied signing a memorandum of understanding Global Human Benefit Zambia Limited for the sale of a 65% stake and the takeover of Ndola Lime Company Ltd by GHBZ at the end of August 2020.

ZCCM-IH Public Relations Manager Loisa Kakoma says the information on the Organisation Website is false.

Mrs Kakoma said the ZCCM-IH has not signed any MOU with GHBZ or any other company for the sale of any stake in Ndola Lime.

She has urged all stakeholders to ignore the article, and to treat it with the contempt it deserves as it is false.

“We have since engaged GHBZ, who have taken down the said false article from their website, and ZCCM-IH reserves its right to take appropriate action should it deem fit”, she said.

Mrs Kakoma said ZCCM Investments Holdings is aware of an article that appeared on the Global Human Benefit Zambia Limited website http://ghbzglobal.com purporting that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between GHBZ and ZCCM-IH for the sale of a 65% stake and the takeover of Ndola Lime Company Ltd by GHBZ at the end of August 2020.