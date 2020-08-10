9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 10, 2020
Police Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed that retired Police Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses.

Mr Kampyongo said the Police Command and his Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda should work together to identify the said retirees to pave way for the accommodation of officers that are not accommodated.

He said this should be done expeditiously and should not be treated as business as usual.

Mr Kampyongo regretted that some Police Officers are being forced to rent houses in residential areas when police quarters are being occupied by fully paid retired officers.

The Minister who recently commissioned 40 newly built Police houses in Kafue District, also announced that the government will embark on the rehabilitation of old police quarters to make them habitable.

The Shiwang’andu lawmaker said as the Government is constructing more police houses, the old ones will not be abandoned but rehabilitated to accommodate more officers.

Mr Kampyongo also directed the Kafue District Council to ensure that police officers benefit from the 1,000 plots that have been advertised in order to empower them to construct houses.

Previous articleGo for COVID-19 Test at Designated Centres, Avoid Rapid Test, Health Minister Urges the Public
Next articleSome Civil servants are forcing Farmers to sell maize to FRA-Farmers Union

2 COMMENTS

  1. Even widows whose husbands have died must also vacate Police camps. It’s very embarrassing that Sikanze was turned into a shebeen and brothel by some widows. Kampyongo must also help Officers explain the issue of repatriation because that’s what has brought a lot of confusion

  2. This type of statements coming from a ministers implies they haven’t got any idea about the concept of bureaucracy in conventional work places.
    The matter mentioned belongs to a local management in a company to allocate houses vacated by retired officers. Does not need a minister to direct instructions for house allocation. A minister through his subordinates only ensures retirement packages are ready and expedited transportation of retired officers to their places of choice to settle. This is what PF government has failed to fulfill hence, ministers dwelling on trivial, simple and matters for a shop floor steward job. Most ministers in PF government have limited knowledge about office bureaucracy – except threatening the public in the streets – not to forget where they came from.

  3. Let us instil a sense of responsibility for those living in Govt property, evaluate the property and deduct some moneys from their pension for painting and repairs to make sure that the next tenants will live in a good environment. Some people are in the habit of not caring for Govt property.

