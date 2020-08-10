Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed that retired Police Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses.

Mr Kampyongo said the Police Command and his Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda should work together to identify the said retirees to pave way for the accommodation of officers that are not accommodated.

He said this should be done expeditiously and should not be treated as business as usual.

Mr Kampyongo regretted that some Police Officers are being forced to rent houses in residential areas when police quarters are being occupied by fully paid retired officers.

The Minister who recently commissioned 40 newly built Police houses in Kafue District, also announced that the government will embark on the rehabilitation of old police quarters to make them habitable.

The Shiwang’andu lawmaker said as the Government is constructing more police houses, the old ones will not be abandoned but rehabilitated to accommodate more officers.

Mr Kampyongo also directed the Kafue District Council to ensure that police officers benefit from the 1,000 plots that have been advertised in order to empower them to construct houses.