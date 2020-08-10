9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 10, 2020
type here...
Economy

Some Civil servants are forcing Farmers to sell maize to FRA-Farmers Union

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Economy Some Civil servants are forcing Farmers to sell maize to FRA-Farmers Union
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union has discovered a scam where some civil servants; including Camp Officers and District Commissioners have been threatening farmers of being blacklisted from accessing FISP if they do not sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba says the Union is also investigating reports where millers have been instructed not to buy maize at a price beyond what the FRA is offering of K110 maize for a 50kg bag at farm gate.

Mr Zimba says this is detrimental to a free market economy and amounts to indirect price controls.

He has challenged the Ministry of Agriculture and the FRA to come clean and state their position on this matter.

Mr Zimba said although FISP is a social cash transfer meant to help vulnerable but viable farmers with inputs, what the FRA is doing is injecting more poverty in farmers with their pricing mechanism as farmers are being forced to accept a poor price.

“We know that the FRA is having challenges to buy commodities from farmers. We also know that the Agency will not meet its target to mop up 1 million metric tonnes because of its pricing regime, but using streetwise methods to bully farmers into taking a derisible price offer is unacceptable”, said Mr Zimba.

He said the Food Reserve Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture should realize that not all farmers produced maize using a FISP system.

Mr Zimba said based on the projection of 3.3 million metric tonnes expected to be produced this season, it shows that 2 million metric tonnes was grown under FISP while 1.3 million metric tonnes was produced by farmers with own resources.

“We risk pushing these independent small scale farmers into bankruptcy if there is insistency and unwritten directive to force a bad price on farmers. What should be known is that to cultivate a hectare, a farmer uses 4 bags of urea, 4 bags of D Compound or basal dressing and 25kg of seed. Which means a farmer will need about K5, 000 to meet this input cost while there will be other operational costs”, he added.

Mr Zimba said to be able to invest in another season, a farmer will have to sell 45 to 46 x 50kg bags of maize on the FRA price.

He has questioned the whether it is new policy that if a farmer gets FISP support, a social cash transfer, then it is mandatory that that farmer sells their produce exclusively to the FRA or risk being blacklisted.

Mr Zimba said the Ministry of Agriculture should state its position on this matter because the Union has evidence where some Camp Officers and DCs have been telling farmers that this is the situation.

“We strongly feel that someone ill-advised Government on the price the FRA is offering. What should be realized is that next year, the country will have a reduced production of maize”, he said.

Mr Zimba said statistics and historic trends have shown that when farmers are offered a poor price in a season, the next season production slumps.

Previous articlePolice Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses
Next articleLearning from doctors who have successfully handled COVID-19 cases

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 6

HH Donates a 37 Passenger Seat Rosa bus to Pilgrim Wesleyan Church

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT President Hakainde Hichilema this morning fulfilled his pledge of a 37 Passenger Seat Rosa...
Read more
Columns

Learning from doctors who have successfully handled COVID-19 cases

editor - 0
South Africa has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world and accounts for the highest number of cases in Africa. Despite...
Read more
Economy

Some Civil servants are forcing Farmers to sell maize to FRA-Farmers Union

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Farmers’ Union has discovered a scam where some civil servants; including Camp Officers and District Commissioners have been threatening farmers of...
Read more
Headlines

Police Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses

Chief Editor - 2
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed that retired Police Officers who have received their retirement benefits immediately vacate Police houses. Mr Kampyongo said the...
Read more
Health

Go for COVID-19 Test at Designated Centres, Avoid Rapid Test, Health Minister Urges the Public

Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Dr. Chilufya urged citizens to ensure that they go for tests in designated government and private laboratories to avoid being duped...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Treasury releases K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Treasury released K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery. Out of the total amount, K1.48 billion was for transfer payments, subsidies,...
Read more

President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster

Economy Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this week received the quarterly progress report from the Economic Diversification and Job...
Read more

Access Bank acquires Cavmont Bank Ltd

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Access Bank Zambia has reached a ‘definitive agreement’ with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) to acquire Cavmont Bank Ltd. According to the statement by...
Read more

Mineral royalty revenue falls by 6%-ZRA Chief

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says mineral royalty revenue raised between January and July 2020 reduced by six percent compared to the same period...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.