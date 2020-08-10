By Gregory Mofu

Over 2 months ago the National Executive Committee of the New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) elected me as the Deputy National Secretary of the party.

My election is beyond personal victory. It is a testament that the youth can save Zambia. The hour has come for all the youth to stand up and have their voice heard.

The New Hope MMD is a political party of choice with a clear agenda to ameliorate the hardships facing the youth across Zambia. Taking up this new responsibility firmly places me in the political records of Zambia to be among the few youth that will have held senior political party positions in Zambia.

Over 30 Years ago, due to the economic mismanagement of the Economy and lack of tolerance to divergent views, a movement was launched. This movement was a loose alliance of trade unions, student unions, young technocrats and a few of the Old Guards’. This movement came to be known as the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD).

My late father Capt. George Mofu was one of the people behind this Movement. After this movement was registered as a political party the following year, he helped campaign for then MMD Vice President Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa as he stood for the Chifubu parliamentary seat. The word I learnt first as a child was Hour. It is fulfilling to uplift the legacy of my late father as the New Hope MMD he tirelessly fought for is today Zambia’s most honest political party.

Three decades into the future, I am today the Deputy National Secretary of the political party that my late father not only helped form but selflessly campaigned for to form Government in 1991. The baton of leadership has been passed from one generation to another in the Mofu family. My fellow youth, we all can make a meaningful impact in the governance of our country if we positively apply our energy to a good cause. Let’s save Zambia. The hour has come for change. We must be in charge of this historical transformation of Zambia. The New Hope MMD has demonstrated beyond measure that it believes in the Zambian youth. I implore you to stand up and join the New Hope MMD.

Today, more than 6 million youth in Zambia find themselves at a crossroad. Their search for Hope is met with a reality of despair. The youth in Zambia are highly demotivated. Sadly, the current Government is clueless and desperate. They stand as a direct threat to the sustainable future of the Zambian youth. It is recklessly borrowing and shocking our shrinking economy into perpetual debt. We have a Government that threatens to break the bones of the youth that dare voice out their grievances. We have a Government that does not respect the youth.

I am calling on my fellow YOUTHS to stand united as we save Zambia. We have a vehicle in the name of the New Hope MMD. Become a Member of the New Hope MMD, Register for the New Hope Young Leaders Institute and position yourself to actively participate in the 2021 general elections.

The hour has come for the Youths to Save Zambia!!