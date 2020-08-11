The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people directed that the ceremony which usually takes place towards the end of the month of August, be cancelled.

The Traditional Leader said due to the prevailing global Corona Virus Desease (COVID-19) pandemic, the ceremony cannot proceed.

Meanwhile, Kalonga Gawa UNDI has thanked the Governments of the three countries, and the Corporate world, for the support rendered towards this prestigious ceremony over the years.

He has urged all the well wishers to continue supporting future Kulamba Traditional Ceremonies.

The traditional leader has advised his subjects to continue adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said this is the only sure way the pandemic will be defeated.

This is according to a statement issued by the Chewa Heritage Foundation Zambia Chapter National Publicity Secretary Reuben Kamanga.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Ukusefya Pangwena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people which was scheduled to be held on 15th August, 2020 in Mungwi – Northern province has been cancelled.

Ukusefya pangwena organising committee says the cancellation is due to the Covid-19 which continues to pose a great danger to the nation.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by Ukusefya pangwena organising committee chairperson Geoffrey Musonda and Secretary Colonel Nkunga Mulenga.