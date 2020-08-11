Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the PF cannot take advantage or use the COVID-19 pandemic to campaign when numerous achievements are visible enough to speak for themselves.

Mr. Mwanza has clarified that the party restricted invitations for the flyover bridge commissioned by the Republican President under the strict health guidelines contrary to accusations that the huge crowd that turned to witness the event was allowed.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Let the People Talk’ program on Radio Phoenix, Mr. Mwanza explained that the strict and specific invitations were sent for the flyover bridge event but people still turned up to witness the ceremony.

He said the PF party fully supports and adheres to all the COVID-19 health guidelines and called on all Zambians to exercise self-responsibility devoid of politics to ensure that social distancing is observed.

He said COVID-19 has brought about a lot of socioeconomic devastation and questioned what value or benefit would it bring to the PF when people have negatively been affected.

Mr Mwanza further said the PF is not using the pandemic to campaign but is equally contributing to its fight through the distributions of face masks, personal protective equipment PPEs under the strict adherence to safety measures and questioned the allegations by the UPND that there is selective application of the law when it comes to public gatherings and said everyone is free to engage publicly as long as it’s done within the confines of the law.