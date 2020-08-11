Political parties have started receiving applications from aspiring candidates intending to vie for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by elections.

Patriotic Front -PF- Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party has so far received 11 applications in Lukashya and Six applications from members aspiring for Mwansabombwe constituency.

And UPND Chairperson for Elections Garry Nkombo said the party has received Five applications from candidates aspiring for the Mwansabombwe parliamentary by election and three applications from those intending vie for the Lukashya seat.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress -NDC- Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said the party has received applications from several people in both constituencies and will update the nation on how many candidates have expressed interest so far.

The Mwansabombwe and Lukashya parliamentary seats fell vacant following the death of area members of parliament Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge.