President Lungu Directs Zambia Police to Enforce COVID-19 Guidelines

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that President Edgar Lungu has directed Police through the Ministry Home Affairs to address the public laxity in observing measures against (COVID-19).

“The President addressed Cabinet this morning and directed an immediate escalation in the enforcement of measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

The police will move in to oversee the observation of health guidelines in public places and all gatherings will remain restricted to observance of the health guidelines,” Dr Chilufya said during the COVID-19 routine update.

The Minister said the President has also directed the Ministry of Local Government to address the laxity exhibited in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in markets and bus stations.

He said President Lungu has since directed Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to revise working schedules.

Meanwhile. Dr. Chilufya has urged Zambians to embrace technology in enhancing trade and commerce at national level.

And further, Dr Chilufya announced that the country has in the last 24-hours, recorded 125 COVID-19 cases out of 454 tests, bringing the cumulative total to 8,210.

He said six deaths were recorded, among them five brought in dead in Lusaka and one facility death in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Dr Chilufya said society’s return to normalcy could be achieved through COVID-19 preventive measures.

  1. Leadership is clarity of direction & walking the talk. You make guidelines which you as a leader does not follow but expect others to follow. This is stupidity. This is a good example of what poor leadership is!

    3

  2. NO HE WANTS TO WAKE UP !!! THOSE IN CHARGE OF THE COUNTRY NEED TO START FOLLOWING GUIDELINES AND SET AN EXAMPLE. STOP TOURING AROUND THE COUNTRY. STOP BYELECTIONS. STOP COMMISSIONING TIHNGS LIKE BRIDGES, ROADS. ETC START WEARING MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.

    1

  3. Insulting. Look at the flyover ceremony and how many new infections would have come about due to that fiasco. Practice what you preach sir, otherwise you continue to lose even more credibility. People are not stupid.

  4. Why doesn’t Lungu come out and say it himself. He thinks his job is just to travel around and let fellow thieves speak on his behalf. We know these measures are for the opposition and others since PF minions are immune to coronavirus. I hope COVID shows them who is boss and clears them on our behalf.

  5. Aba nabeve, says do this but every time you see him he is surrounded by people, no social distancing and he doesn’t wear a mask.
    There is no inspiration in Ba Lungu.

