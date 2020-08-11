Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that President Edgar Lungu has directed Police through the Ministry Home Affairs to address the public laxity in observing measures against (COVID-19).

“The President addressed Cabinet this morning and directed an immediate escalation in the enforcement of measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

The police will move in to oversee the observation of health guidelines in public places and all gatherings will remain restricted to observance of the health guidelines,” Dr Chilufya said during the COVID-19 routine update.

The Minister said the President has also directed the Ministry of Local Government to address the laxity exhibited in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in markets and bus stations.

He said President Lungu has since directed Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti to revise working schedules.

Meanwhile. Dr. Chilufya has urged Zambians to embrace technology in enhancing trade and commerce at national level.

And further, Dr Chilufya announced that the country has in the last 24-hours, recorded 125 COVID-19 cases out of 454 tests, bringing the cumulative total to 8,210.

He said six deaths were recorded, among them five brought in dead in Lusaka and one facility death in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Dr Chilufya said society’s return to normalcy could be achieved through COVID-19 preventive measures.