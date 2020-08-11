9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Some MPs have Deliberately Misled the Public on the contents of Bill 10

By Chief Editor
Bill 10 advocate Prince Sindoyi has expressed disappointment that some Member of Parliament have deliberately misled members of the Public on the contents of Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Sindoyi said it was unfortunate that some MPs had deliberately decided to misled citizens on Bill-10 0f 2019 to an extend of reducing themselves to rumour mongers to gain cheap political mileage.

Mr Sindoyi disclosed that he has been participating in a campaign to promote Bill-10 in the three Provinces said that it was established that some Mps have alleged that there is a clause that seeks to block any Zambian Citizen who has never served as a councillor or MP from contesting for the office of the President.

“The following are some of the falsehoods which have been propagated by some cheap politicians and opponents of the Bill that we found especially in North-western Province; they have alleged that there is a clause that seeks to block any Zambian Citizen who has never served as a councillor or MP from contesting for the office of the President,” Mr Sindoyi said.

He explained that the opponents of Bill-10 have been lying to the Zambian people that the clause is targeting to block the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2021 general elections.

Mr Sindoyi urged citizens to ignore this falsehood with the contempt it deserves saying the republican constitution cannot be made to target one individual when there are so many politicians in the country.

He disclosed that people have been told that Bill-10 has a clause that is proposing to extend President Lungu’s term from the current five to seven years.

Mr Sindoyi also disclosed that people have been told that Bill-10 is proposing that once a serving civil servant retires government can only pay his or her retirement package after 10 years.

He said that the lies and propaganda that have been told which he said are too numerous to mention were found on the ground that has been generated with a spirit of hatred against the bill and government.

Mr Sindoyi stated that despite the negative perception that has been created over the Bill the team of advocates managed to clear the air on these falsehoods.

He also disclosed that the team of advocates has managed to interpret the Bill in seven local languages.

Meanwhile, Mr Sindoyi has assured members of the public that the Bill is still active and has not died as being claimed by some opponents of the bill following the adjournment of parliament due to covid-19 cases that were recorded at Parliament.

Previous articleMordon Malitoli Salutes Nkana League Victory
Next articlePF had restricted Invitations to the opening of the flyover bridge in Makeni-Antonio Mwanza

